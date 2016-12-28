You may have noticed during your Pokémon Go neighborhood strolls over the holiday that you can now buy something new in the in-game shop: Christmas boxes have entered the game temporarily. They come in three different tiers, each with a different bundle of goodies inside.

Here's what to expect from the Pokémon Go Christmas boxes and how to make the most of this holiday bonus.

Pokémon Go Christmas boxes: What's inside?

When you open up the in-game store, you should notice three tiers of holiday boxes. According to Game Informer, the Special Box costs 250 coins and includes 10 Great Balls and 2 Egg Incubators. The Great Box costs 550 coins and gets you 20 Great Balls, 2 Incense and 4 incubators. Finally, the Ultra Box costs 1500 coins and includes 25 Ultra Balls, 25 Incense and 6 Incubators.

These Christmas box bundles will be in the Pokémon Go store until December 30. From Dec. 30 to Jan. 3, you will be able to buy Bronze, Silver and Gold holiday boxes, according to Niantic. The exact configuration of items in those boxes has yet to be revealed.

