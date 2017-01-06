Are you ready to battle the evil Mewtwo in a huge Pokémon Go battle with thousands of other players? Sounds awesome, right? That's what was in the original game commercial, right? Well, the main Gen. 2 update for Pokémon Go came and went, but Mewtwo is still nowhere to be found.

The original trailer for Pokémon Go promises a few things that the release in July 2016 did not deliver on, like trading Pokémon between players and having player-versus-player pick up battles.

But the most glaring omission from the trailer is the absence of Mewtwo. No one has seen anything of Mewtwo in Pokémon Go since the game was released.

Mewtwo in Pokémon Go : One of the last Gen 1 Pokémon to appear

Mewtwo is sort of a badass. He's a Pokémon created by science who gives players a tough fight in Pokémon Red and Blue, and who takes a lot for our heroes to subdue in the Pokémon anime, according to community-drive Pokémon resource Bulbadpedia.

Mewtwo is such an epic figure in Pokémon lore that it's impossible to fathom his entrance into Pokémon Go as anything other than some sort of grand event. It would be inappropriate for a Pokémon as epic as Mewtwo to be introduced via a cutesy special event or holiday update.

Mewtwo's entrance needs to be huge on account of his being one of the last Gen 1 Pokemon that Pokémon Go players need to finish their Pokedexes. If you're keeping track at home, we're also still missing the legendary birds and Mew.

Game Freak/The Pokémon Company Mewtwo's entrance to Pokemon Go ought to be an amazing event if it's done right.

So maybe Niantic does have some sort of giant group battle in mind for Pokémon Go. Trading and pick-up fights are likely larger priorities for Niantic, but, eventually, Mewtwo will make his appearance, and it ought to be awesome.

More Pokémon Go news, tips, tricks and updates

Check out Mic's Pokémon Go tips and tricks. Here are guides on how to catch Gen 2 baby Pokémon, the 98 Gen 2 Pokémon that have yet to be added to the game, our analysis of post-update Chansey and Rhydon, everything you need to know about finding the long-awaited Pokémon Ditto, how to create new PokéStops, how to maximize your chances of catching Pokémon and how PokéStops distribute Pokémon eggs.