Whenever something big happens in the world of Overwatch — like the recent update patched into the PTR — you can always count on director Jeff Kaplan to discuss it in a measured, reasonable tone in one of his developer update videos.

What you probably don't expect from these videos is for Kaplan to make fun of the fandom's "salty tears" in the wake of the Roadhog nerf or discuss his own ass in excruciating detail. However, that's exactly what a parody of a developer update video uploaded to the Overwatch subreddit imagines.

Overwatch Update: YouTube parody introduces a surprising new character

The video, uploaded by dinoflask, pieces together bits and pieces of previous developer update videos to make it seem as though Kaplan is saying outlandish things. My personal favorite is his admittedly crude pitch for adding himself to Overwatch as a playable character.

"Similar to characters like Widowmaker and Tracer, I have an absolutely fantastic ass," the satirical, terribly twisted version of Kaplan says in the video. "It's sort of elliptical in shape, and it can also spray out really hot water, which does a lot of damage."

The full video is embedded below. Enjoy.

More Overwatch news, updates, tips and tricks

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is a full explanation of the different types of health in Overwatch, the latest rumor of a Terry Crews-voiced Overwatch character, an update on that Mei ice wall exploit, hilarious video of a play of the game involving the jump pad on Oasis, a roundup of the best Overwatch plays of the week, our definitive ranking of every Overwatch hero and a giant Overwatch FAQ for beginners.