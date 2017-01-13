The Nintendo Switch is going on tour! Following an official event this week, the Japanese gaming company will offer Nintendo Switch demo events where fans can get their anxious hands on the new console.

Here's everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch demo event tour?

Nintendo Switch Demo Event Tour: Where and when can I play the Switch?

Demos of the Nintendo Switch will kick off on Jan. 15 starting in New York City. Here's the full list of participating cities, according to Nintendo:

United States

New York: Sunday, Jan. 15

Washington, D.C.: Sunday, Jan. 29

Chicago: Sunday, Feb. 19

San Francisco: Sunday, Feb. 26

Los Angeles: Sunday, March 5

Canada

Toronto: Sunday, Jan. 29

Japan

Tokyo Big Sight: Saturday, Jan. 14

Those wishing to attend the New York Nintendo Switch demo event can head to the second floor of 849 Avenue of the Americas. Nintendo said doors will open at 10 a.m. Eastern, but the line will officially start forming as early as 7 a.m. Specific times and locations for demo events in Washington, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles have yet to be announced.

Toronto's Nintendo Switch demo event, located at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (Hall A), will function much like New York's. Doors open at 10 a.m. Eastern with lines starting at 7 a.m. Eastern.

Those living in Japan will be able to visit Tokyo Big Sight on Jan. 14 and 15 to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch to demo.

Nintendo Switch Demo Event Tour: Where else can I play?

If your schedule doesn't line up with Nintendo's, you'll still have a few options for getting that Joy-Con underneath your thumbs. Attendees of PAX East and PAX South can play the Nintendo Switch, according to the gaming company. PAX South takes place in San Antonio, Texas, from Jan. 27 to 29. PAX East is in Boston from March 10 to 12.

Attendees of South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, can also get in on some Nintendo Switch action. SXSW's demos will run from March 16 through 18.

