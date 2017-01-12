Pokémon Go nest changes have arrived as migration 11 redraws the map of Pokémon spawn spots. Fan community The Silph Road is already helping trainers find these hotspots of Pokémon spawn activity.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon Go nest migration 11 and how to track the changes coming to the game.

Silph Research/The Silph Road If you limit your search to "verified" spawns, the Global Nest Atlas will give you more trustworthy results, which can help you find specific Pokémon.

Pokémon Go nest migration 11: Changes are tracked by the Global Nest Atlas

If you want to help track the latest Pokémon Go nest migration the first thing you'll need to do is register, since the Global Nest Atlas may only be modified by registered Silph Road community members. Once you're registered, you can click on the "report nest" button in the upper-left-hand corner.

Silph Research/The Silph Road Registered Silph Road members use this menu to add to the Global Nest Atlas

You can also confirm other peoples' reports, rather than make your own original reports. If you mouse over any pin on the map, a window will pop up in the upper-right corner of the map to tell you whether or now the nest is confirmed.

Silph Research/The Silph Road This Pikachu nest has been confirmed by other Silph Road users. Confidence is higher than at unconfirmed nest reports that you will actually find a bunch of Pikachu here.

Confirming nest reports is just as important as making fresh reports, yourself. As long as the Pokémon Go community embraces the Global Nest Atlas, it will be a valuable source of Pokémon tracking, if not the best source. Try to confirm some nest sightings and decide for yourself!

