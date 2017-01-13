You may think it sounds funny to run a weed farm in Grand Theft Auto Online but it's worth considering beyond the stoner humor value. Setting up a GTA Online weed farm is a great way to make some cash through the recent "Bikers" update. Here the guide you need to turn green into green.

The option to create a weed farm in GTA Online has been around since the Bikers expansion hit. It includes the ability to found your own motorcycle club — or MC — and run a biker drug empire. Weed is one of several types of drug businesses you can invest in, and they all require care and attention to grow.

GTA Online weed farm guide: How they work

First, if you want to found a MC you need a clubhouse. You can find clubhouses on the Maze Bank Foreclosures site on the in-game web. Once there you can peruse a list of different foreclosed properties that could be made into an MC clubhouse. The cheapest clubhouse you can buy will cost you $200,000 and is located in the middle of the map on the edge of the desert.

Once you have a clubhouse, you can purchase businesses to found your criminal empire. Grow houses are one option if you want to start a weed business. Buying the grow house is just the beginning, though. Then you need the supplies to get the first crop started.

When your grow house is in production, and as long as you continue to purchase or steal supplies, you can continue harvesting new crops. The question is whether it's worth it.

TheRedFox911/YouTube You have a grow house full of weed. Who buys it, and for how much?

GTA Online weed farm: How much money you can make?

One way to possibly earn more profits is to buy your businesses as far away from Los Santos as possible. The way it works: the longer your drive to drop off the goods, the more profit you'll be able to make. So if you buy your weed farm away from Los Santos, you may make more money than if your weed farm is inside the city.

To make sure your weed business grows, you'll need to constantly check back into the game to gather more supplies. You can also engage in the occasional side mission to keep production on track.

It's also worth noting that, on average, cocaine and methamphetamine businesses provide more profit than weed businesses. So if you're looking to make serious money out of your Bikers' businesses, you may want to skip the weed farms.

If you're only getting involved in "Bikers" for fun, on the other hand, a weed business might be great for you. Low risk and low investment mean lower profits, but riding around San Andreas on a motorcycle and selling bales of weed is still fun — and funny — no matter how much money it actually makes you.

