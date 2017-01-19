The Pokémon Bank update for Sun and Moon has hardcore fans sitting on their hands, anxious to start making transfers. The popular cloud service lets users store their pocket monsters on Nintendo's servers so they can be traded to any Pokémon game playable on the 3DS. Meaning Pokémon X and Y, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire and even the eShop version of Red, Blue and Yellow can put the Bank to use.

Unfortunately, Pokémon Bank still isn't available for Pokémon Sun and Moon, but that could be changing soon as Battle Season 2 begins.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle Season 2: Previous generation Pokémon will be supported

According to online Pokémon database Serebii, the Special Battle Season 2 rules have been set in stone, starting on Jan. 17 and running through March 19. It includes a number of changes, like higher level Pokémon being reduced to level 50 and allowing three Pokémon to be used at a time.

There's also a new rule regarding the game's many legendary Pokémon. Only one of the following Pokémon can hold a spot on your team during the Special Battle:

Mewtwo, Mew, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Celebi, Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza, Jirachi, Deoxys, Dialga, Palkia, Giratina, Phione, Manaphy, Darkrai, Shaymin, Arceus, Victini, Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, Keldeo, Meloetta, Genesect, Xerneas, Yveltal, Zygarde, Diancie, Hoopa, Volcanion, Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, Lunala, Necrozma, Magearna.

Perhaps most importantly, Battle Season 2 "alters things to allow for the inclusion of Pokémon through the National Pokédex," according to Serebii. That suggests the Pokémon Bank update for Sun and Moon will be coming this month as promised.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle Season 2: Could this mean the Pokémon Bank update is coming soon?

Pokémon Bank for 'Sun and Moon' is on the way Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

We previously reported that a Pokémon Sun and Moon bank update would arrive in January 2017. While an official date for the Pokémon Bank update is still unknown, the patch can't be more than two weeks away or the Pokémon Company will miss it's promised release window.

Stay tuned. We'll be bringing you more details as they surface.

