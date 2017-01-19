Inauguration Schedule 2017: Key events and times for Friday's swearing-in ceremony

Well, the day has come.

The wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery will take place Thursday afternoon; the traditional inaugural Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down concert will get underway Thursday evening. Then Friday will come, and Donald Trump, pussy-grabber, swindler, book-liker, Twitter-user, reality TV star and more, will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Here is the schedule of events for Friday's Inauguration ceremony:

Swearing-in

Donald Trump and Mike Pence arrive on stage at the Chairman's Global Dinner at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Jan. 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pool/gettyimages

Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be sworn in at approximately 12 p.m. Eastern. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oaths of office to Trump and Justice Clarence Thomas to Pence on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Inaugural parade

Preparations for Donald Trump's inaugural parade have begun. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

After Trump officially becomes the commander in chief, he and his family will walk in a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. Marching bands and various groups, such as members of the Wounded Warrior Project and the Boy Scouts of America, will take part.

Inaugural balls

Donald Trump and Mike Pence celebrate with their families on election night. Julie Jacobson/AP

There will be three inaugural balls on Friday, running from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Liberty and Freedom balls will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and TV networks will have "the right to freely air the live two-hour show simultaneously in both balls, allowing Americans throughout the country to watch the President’s remarks and first dance with the first lady," according to the Inaugural Committee website.

Coverage of the inaugural balls is not currently listed on the schedules for the three major broadcast networks or Fox News, CNN or MSNBC, but that may be subject to change.

The Salute to Our Armed Services ball will be held in the National Building Museum.

The Trump and Pence families are expected to attend all three events.