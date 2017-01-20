Is your Pokémon Go Plus not connecting to your phone? If Pokémon Go Plus isn't working it's not your fault. Niantic confirmed on Twitter Friday that an issue with the wearable device is stopping it from working with some Android devices.

We are aware of an issue with the Pokémon GO Plus not being able to connect to some Android devices. We are working to resolve this problem.

Pokémon Go Plus Not Connecting or Working: More server status issues?

This latest Pokémon Go bug comes hot on the heels of a massive server failure that made the entire game unplayable for several hours on Thursday. Niantic eventually fixed the issue but didn't offer many details on what went wrong, so it's impossible to know if these two problems are connected.

It took Niantic about two hours to fix the issue on Thursday. Hopefully the company can come up with a fix for Pokémon Go Plus just as quickly. In the meantime, you can always go back to playing without the wearable.

Pokémon Go Plus Not Connecting or Working: Players are pissed.

Considering that this is the second big Pokémon Go issue in as many days, it's no surprise that players are responding to the latest news with a mix of frustration and anger. On Twitter, players mocked Niantic's recent track record while also clamoring for the bigger Gen 2 update that may be right around the corner.

@PokemonGoApp You're on fire this days, love it, now press the red button and release the second gen boys <3

@PokemonGoApp nobody cares. GEN 2

@PokemonGoApp Are you aware that it's been 6 months and there are still 6 Generations to release?

This story is developing.

More Pokémon Go news, updates, tips and tricks

Check out Mic's Pokémon Go tips and tricks. Here are guides on how to get stardust, how to determine how long it will take you to reach Level 40, the kind of Pokemon you get from 10km eggs, how to create new PokéStops, how to maximize your chances of catching Pokémon and how PokéStops distribute Pokémon eggs. Also check out how to catch Gen 2 baby Pokémon, our analysis of post-balance update Chansey and Rhydon and everything you need to know about finding the long-awaited Pokémon Ditto.