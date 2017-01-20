The Pokémon Bank update for Sun and Moon is coming to help you catch 'em all. We still don't know exactly when it will arrive, though it's confirmed to launch sometime this month.

Until the Pokémon Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank release date arrives, it's probably a good idea to brush up on the basics. That includes one of the service's coolest features: trading from the original games to Pokémon Sun and Moon. Here's how to do it.

Pokémon Bank Update: How to transfer from Sun and Moon to Red, Blue and Yellow

Trading from Pokémon Red, Blue or Yellow to Sun and Moon is simple. Should you want to move over pocket monsters from the first-generation games, you'll need to own a digital copy of the game from the Nintendo eShop on your 3DS. Unfortunately, you can't transfer Pokémon from the original Game Boy versions of Pokémon.

Pokémon Pokémon Bank for 'Pokémon Sun and Moon'

To transfer from your digital copy of Pokémon Red, Blue or Yellow to the latest games you'll need to download the Poké Transporter app. When launched, this Pokémon Bank companion app lets you select specific Pokémon to transfer over to Nintendo's cloud service.

The Poké Transporter app can also be used with Pokémon Black and White, as well as Black 2 and White 2. It's worth noting that Pokémon removed from the original game with the Poké Transporter can't be put back — so think carefully before you transfer

Pokémon Bank Update: When will Sun and Moon support the cloud service?

According to the Pokémon Sun and Moon website, a Pokémon Bank update is "expected" in January. While no specific date has been confirmed, the Pokémon Bank update for Sun and Moon should arrive any day now. We'll be bringing you updates as it's released.

