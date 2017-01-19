What can you expect from all those Pokémon Go eggs you walk kilometer after kilometer to hatch? A new chart, based on a very extensive study, may hold the answer to all your egg-hatching questions.

The Silph Road community member pablopang has posted the results of a Pokémon Go research project using data recorded from more than 330 players. The results are pretty much what you'd expect, especially where Lapras and Snorlax are concerned.

Mic/Pokémon Go 'Pokémon Go' eggs rarely deliver Snorlax, according to yet another egg-hatching study.

Pokémon Go Egg Chances: Drop rate for 10km eggs

Pablopang's research is different from other rare egg-hatch studies in that part of its purpose was to determine the percentage of rare egg drops, so the 133,547 eggs studied were of all three varieties.

According to pablopang's results, only 2.4% of the eggs collected were rare or 10-kilometer eggs. That works out to one in every 42 eggs.

pablopang/TheSilphRoad Drop rates for endgame Pokémon are miserable, according to the new study results.

Pokémon Go 10km Egg Chances: Not enough endgame Pokémon

According to pablopang's published data, things look pretty grim for anyone hoping to score a Lapras or Snorlax from an egg. Of the 133,547 eggs included in the study, only 0.29% hatched a Snorlax. Lapras hatch rates are even worse, with just 0.23% of the eggs resulting in the sea creature.

Dratini hatched from 0.35% of the eggs. Dratini evolves into Dragonair, which evolves into Dragonite. Dratini spawns are effectively endgame Pokémon spawns, as Dragonite is one of the best Pokémon in the game.

The only other Pokémon of note on the list, Chansey, is not an endgame Pokémon but received a significant boost during the combat balance update. It hatched from just 0.3% of all eggs studied.

Pablopang's study doesn't provide much hope for anyone who depends on 10-kilometer eggs for their star gym-battler Pokémon, but remember, hatching eggs also provides a healthy amount of stardust. Even if you don't get an endgame Pokémon from a rare egg, you're still getting the resources you need to power up the Pokémon you already have.

