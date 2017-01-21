Trump Inauguration 2017 Live Blog Day 2: Women march across the country

Even before Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20, protests had already begun across the globe from Mexico, the UK and across Europe's capitols, despite former president Barack Obama's insistence that this would be a "peaceful transfer of power." Protests in Washington, D.C., were slated to begin on Jan. 21, but many started early, with hundreds blockading entrances leading to the inauguration. On Friday, protesters were met by flash bombs and pepper spray. More than 200 people were arrested on inauguration day. The Women's March on Washington includes "sister marches" in more than 75 countries around the world.

A live stream for the Women's March on Washington rally is available here. Officials estimate over 500,000 attendees, and Mic is keeping tabs on the numbers. Speakers at the Women's March rally include Gloria Steinem, Angela Davis and Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Mic's reporters are on the ground in Washington, D.C., throughout inauguration weekend. Check back throughout the day to see updates.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 21

5:30 p.m.: The Women's March estimates almost 3.5 million protesters around the world.

The Women's March official protest tracker estimates almost 3.5 million protesters are joined in 674 protests around the globe on all seven continents, including Antarctica. USA Today released conservative updates showing an estimated 1.5 million protesters around the globe.

In Los Angeles, organizers estimate 750,000 attendees at protests throughout the city, which boasts a population of just over 4 million. Totals are expected to rise as more protesters show up and firmer numbers are reported across the country and around the world.

4:39 p.m.: The White House is setting up a news briefing to discuss Trump's inauguration crowd sizes.

In a meeting at CIA headquarters earlier today, Trump wrongly said his inaugural crowds "went all the way back to the Washington Monument, despite turnout estimates and photographic evidence debunking that claim.

WH has set up crowd size pics in briefing room

Pictures that don't show where the crowd ends. About half the picture is VIP seating, for scale https://t.co/BtWAjjSlGD

The 500,000-plus turnout for the Women's March in Washington, D.C. as well as thousands of marches across the country and around the world could be causing the Trump administration to get defensive about the inauguration's low numbers.

The most insecure president/administration in history. https://t.co/6TYv5UmDTZ

4:00 p.m.: The Women's March in Alaska is still going strong, despite poor weather.

A very snowy #WomensMarch in Anchorage #Alaska

Largest crowd I've ever seen in 33 years in Anchorage and it's 15 degrees and white out conditions.

3:50 p.m.: Police push aside Women's March protesters in Washington to let the "Trump Unity Bridge" pass.

The bridge, designed by Rob Cortis of Michigan, features a Statue of Liberty, Donald Trump cut-out, and signs such as "Drain the Swamp," "Make America Great Again" and "Flag Nation God." The bridge, seen here, is towed by a Chevy Suburban and is covered and both American and "Make America Great Again" flags.

The police just shoved hundreds of #WomensMarch protesters onto the sidewalks to let the #Trump "Unity Bridge" through

3:22 p.m.: Ignoring protests, President Donald Trump stops by CIA headquarters

President Trump tells the audience, "There is nobody who feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump."

3:00 p.m.: Madonna drops the F-bomb on live TV.

Madonna isn't mincing words in Washington.

"To our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything," she begins, "Fuck you."

Madonna out here dropping F-Bombs on live TV. #WomensMarch https://t.co/rmhHLdSZ4x

2:38 p.m.: Protests around the country are surging.

The Women's March in Miami reached capacity and has had to begin turning crowds away.

The #WomensMarchMIA rally has reached capacity. 10,000 people. They are now turning crowds away.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, trains that are normally left mostly empty are so backed up that protesters have started an impromptu protest at Universal Studios.

There was a 2-hour wait for trains downtown (?!) so ppl marched from the NoHo metro stop and started a pickup protest at Universal https://t.co/qrBVvwWo3n

This is a small fraction of the #womensmarch in Los Angeles right now. https://t.co/CW4Vyj2LCm

2:30 p.m.: The Women's March announces it has begun marching in Washington, speakers and performers still being introduced.

Rabbi Sharon Brous speaks to the crowd on love and unity: "We stand against the moral bankruptcy that threatens our democracy."

We are marching! We are marching straight ahead toward the Washington monument to the ellipse! #WomensMarch

2:22 p.m.: The Women's March on Washington will go down Constitution Avenue. Trains at L'Enfant Plaza

2:21 p.m.: Women's March begins in Boston.

beginning of Boston #WomensMarch, brass procession starting from Arlington St #jo304 https://t.co/4E0YuyUcrS

An aerial view of the #WomensMarch in Boston as thousands start to gather https://t.co/BnE9iWdAvb

2:20 p.m.: Angela Davis expresses support for Standing Rock protesters, Fight For 15 and Black Lives Matter.

"The white male hetero-patriarchy better watch out," Davis tells the crowd.

LIVE NOW: Angela Davis speaking at #WomensMarch https://t.co/aunSni8ygc

2:04 p.m.: In Washington, Janelle Monáe says that "women birthed this nation, and we can unbirth a nation, if we choose":

"You are enough. And whenever you feel in doubt, whenever you want to give up, you must always remember to choose freedom over fear. I come here, again, as an American and as a woman, not as an artist. When I go home I have the same concerns. when I see bullies trying to bully you, just know that I am upset about it and it does not go unnoticed. The things that are happening in Washington to even other Americans, abusing their powers, will be hidden no more. Women will be hidden no more. We will not remain hidden figures. We have names. We are complete human beings. And they cannot police us, so get off our areolas. Get off our vaginas. Again: we birthed this nation, and we can unbirth a nation, if we choose. We can stop completely, if we choose."

Janelle Monae at #WomensMarch: "Women will be hidden no more. We will not remain hidden figures. We have names.

Monáe and Jidenna then lead a chant of "Say her name!" before going into the song "Hell You Talmbout" in honor of black people killed by police, including Sandra Bland and Natasha McKenna.

2:01 p.m.: In Washington, Alicia Keys delivered a powerful speech, quoting Maya Angelou and singing for the crowd.

We will not allow our bodies to be owned and controlled by men in government," says Alicia Keys at #WomensMarch https://t.co/TgJ6U199TR https://t.co/wcKwzMk1N4

1:47 p.m.: Protesters gather across the country, from Kentucky to Nevada, deflating the concept that only coastal elites

WomensMarch in lexington, kentucky

@JoyAnnReid @donnabrazile Marching in Reno, Nevada! #womensMarch

Nearly 40 minutes in and no end in sight for the women's march in Madison, WI. #womensmarch





@GregProops Today we marched in Sioux Falls, South Dakota #Womensmarch

1:30 p.m.: Crowds at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. are too huge

AP reports that there are so many attendees at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., organizers are unable to lead a "formal march" toward the White House.

WASHINGTON (AP) - @AP source: Crowd packs entire route of Women's March, preventing organizers from leading formal march toward White House

1:08 p.m.: Actress Scarlett Johansson is speaking at the Women's March in D.C., about the importance of supporting Planned Parenthood.

I want to be able to support you, but first, I ask that you support me," says Scarlett Johansson to President Trump https://t.co/FSf3SojQ2X https://t.co/af7MyGDjFE

12:56 p.m.: Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda is marching with participants at the Women's March in London.

When I met @Lin_Manuel I didn't have to compel him to include women in his sequel because he's already marching with us #WomensMarchLondon

12:37 p.m.: Senator Kamala Harris is speaking at the Washington rally, touching on intersectionality — and pointing out that the economy, immigration reform and student debt are all "women's issues" too.

If you're a woman who is an immigrant and you don't want your family torn apart, you know immigration reform is a women's issue #WomensMarch

12:36 p.m.: Photos from the Women's March in Denver, Colorado, also show a huge turnout.

Short parade lap already back to Civic Center and the main body of #WomensMarchDenver hasn't yet left the park.

12:31 p.m.: Things are gearing up on the West Coast as demonstrators begin to gather for the Los Angeles sister march.

Good morning LA.

12:27 p.m.: Former Secretary of State John Kerry is spotted walking at the march in Washington with his dog in tow.

Spotted John Kerry walking his cute pup down Pennsylvania avenue during DC's Women's March

Cheers for @JohnKerry walking down Independence #WomensMarch https://t.co/k7MthENOct

12:12 p.m.: CNN has a helicopter livestreaming massive crowds in Chicago, Illinois.

11:49 a.m.: Elizabeth Warren speaks in Boston

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is speaking in Boston at a Women's March sister rally.

@elizabethforma: We're here to celebrate the great ideas of women, like this march.

I'm here to fight back! And that is why we come together today.... that's who we are." E????????LIZ????????A????????BETH????????WA????????RREN ???????? #WomensMarch

That site is now burned into my eyes forever," Elizabeth Warren says of watching Trump get sworn in.

Huge crowds! Women rock! Listening to Elizabeth Warren!!! Massachusetts has universal healthcare

11:44 a.m.: Ashley Judd speaks to the crowd in Washington, D.C.

Actress Ashley Judd interrupts Michael Moore speaking to the crowd, introducing herself with "Michael, my name is Ashley Judd, and I am a feminist."

That moment when Ashley Judd cuts off Michael Moore mid-rant #WomensMarch https://t.co/zPTm4NYJrT

But I'm not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust," Judd told the crowd. "Not as nasty as a swastika painted on a pride flag."

11:10 a.m.: Flint residents arrive in Washington, D.C.

Residents of Flint, Michigan, arrived in Washington to urge Trump's administration to address Flint's ongoing water crisis.

A group of women and men bussed from Flint, Michigan to DC to urge Trump to solve the water problems there.

11:01 a.m.: Officials estimate there are currently 500,000 attendees

WomensMarch turnout estimate now at 500,000, double initial predictions - Live updates https://t.co/3JwD0EuJXB

The women of America showed up. In force. #WomensMarch #Washington #Inauguration https://t.co/2L1fV2QNML

10:47 a.m.: Gloria Steinem speaks at the rally.

"Thank you for understanding that sometimes, we must put our bodies where our beliefs are. Sometimes, pressing 'send' is not enough," Steinem begins her speech.

"I've been thinking of the uses of a long life," Steinem tells the crowd, "and one of the things is we remember when things were worse." Steinem discusses how the deaths of leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy made it seem like "the death of the future," but that leaders like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders keep hope alive.

"This is the upside of the downside," Steinem remarks on the march, "It is wide in age, it is deep in diversity, and remember: the Constitution doesn't begin with 'I, the president.' It begins with 'We the people.'"

10:20 a.m.: Hillary Clinton tweets her support of the Women's March.

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together.

10:15 a.m.: America Ferrera takes the stage at the Women's March rally.

"The president is not America. We are America ... We are gathered across the country and around the world to say: Mr. Trump, we refuse. We reject the demonization of our Muslim brothers and sisters. We demand an end to the systemic murder and incarceration of our black brothers and sisters. We will not give up our right to safe and legal abortions. We will not ask our LGBTQ families to go backwards. We will not go from being a nation of immigrants to a nation of ignorance."

We will NOT give up our right to safe and legal abortion!" - @AmericaFerrara ?????? #WomensMarch #JoinTheResistance

10:13 a.m.: Charlie Brotman, who has been announcing inaugurations since Eisenhower

He noted that the rally's crowds were "much larger" than the ones at the inauguration.

10:02 a.m.: Ahead of the Women's March, activist organization Indigenous Women Rise

indigenouswomenrise rounddance before the #WomensMarch on DC. #IndigenousRising https://t.co/ZJpb11J6BR

IndigenousWomenRise bloc singing warrior song before the #WomensMarch in DC. #IndigenousRising https://t.co/hNDeVSoMyp

9:56 a.m.: Women's March attendees have begun to arrive in downtown Washington, D.C.

A rally hosted by the Women's March organizers kicks off at 10 a.m. and features a program of speakers and performers. The rally is scheduled to end at 1:15 p.m., when the Women's March will officially begin. The rally is between 3rd and 4th streets on Independence Avenue facing NW.





Just an endless mass of women and men in pink hats arriving at the Capitol South Metro. #WomensMarch https://t.co/P01DORVMSw

9:44 a.m.: Women's March attendees are seeing huge waits

This is what the trains to the Women's March look like when they show up - in the Virginia suburbs, before they've even gotten to the city. https://t.co/84cjhqTju7

Photos of the Shady Grove Metro station currently. Hearing it's an hour wait to get on the train. O____o #WomensMarch

Shady grove metro station y'all https://t.co/1J64PawoVw

