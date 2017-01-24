Well, sorry, Blizzard. Cat's outta the bag. The full trailer for the Overwatch Year of the Rooster event has apparently been leaked. It's in Spanish, but it seems to confirm a number of leaks in the past week, including the new capture-the-flag-style brawl called "Capture the Rooster" — "Capturad al Gallo," in the Spanish trailer.

Overwatch Year of the Rooster Trailer Leak: Capture the Flag mode, new skins and more

The trailer, embedded below, also reveals Bastion will be getting a new skin in which his bird, Ganymede, is transformed to look like a rooster. There's also a number of firework-themed emotes and victory poses for several characters, like Junkrat and Sombra.

The leaked trailer indicates the event will last until Feb. 13. It is expected to start Jan. 24 sometime around 2 p.m. Eastern.

More Overwatch news, updates, tips and tricks

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is a leaked video that seems to reveal more Year of the Rooster skins, a full explanation of the different types of health in Overwatch, the latest rumor of a Terry Crews-voiced Overwatch character, an update on that Mei ice wall exploit, a hilarious video of a play of the game involving the jump pad on Oasis, a roundup of the best Overwatch plays of the week, our definitive ranking of every Overwatch hero and a giant Overwatch FAQ for beginners.