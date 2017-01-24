'Overwatch' Year of the Rooster Trailer Leak: Full trailer shows new Capture the Flag mode
'Overwatch' Year of the Rooster Trailer Leak: Full trailer shows new Capture the Flag mode

By Tim Mulkerin
Well, sorry, Blizzard. Cat's outta the bag. The full trailer for the Overwatch Year of the Rooster event has apparently been leaked. It's in Spanish, but it seems to confirm a number of leaks in the past week, including the new capture-the-flag-style brawl called "Capture the Rooster" — "Capturad al Gallo," in the Spanish trailer.

Overwatch Year of the Rooster Trailer Leak: Capture the Flag mode, new skins and more

The trailer, embedded below, also reveals Bastion will be getting a new skin in which his bird, Ganymede, is transformed to look like a rooster. There's also a number of firework-themed emotes and victory poses for several characters, like Junkrat and Sombra. 

Source: swissm4n/YouTube

The leaked trailer indicates the event will last until Feb. 13. It is expected to start Jan. 24 sometime around 2 p.m. Eastern.

More Overwatch news, updates, tips and tricks

