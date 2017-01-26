Overwatch is a fabulous game — especially with the recent Year of the Rooster seasonal event — but if you experience motion sickness when you play, you probably aren't in a rush to jump back in any time soon.

Luckily, you're not alone. There are a whole host of options you have to get past your Overwatch motion sickness and get back into the action.

Overwatch Motion Sickness: Tips and tricks

Since motion sickness tends to occur when the body's movement differs from what the eyes are seeing — for example, when it looks as though you're leaping through the air as Winston, when in actuality, you're sitting at home in your pajamas — playing on a TV screen might help your body feel more grounded. When you're sitting on the couch, you can see more of the actual space around you, helping your body make sense of the fact that you're not actually your Overwatch character. Therefore, playing Overwatch on PS4 or Xbox One might be a better option than playing on PC.

If playing on a console isn't an option, there are some ways to make the PC version less nauseating, too. First, you should try sitting farther away from your screen — if at all possible — for the same reasons stated above.

Also, to help give your eyeballs more context, avoid playing with all the lights off in the room. Having the space around your monitor illuminated or playing with a lamp on behind the monitor will help your eyes see the space around the screen more clearly, according to this Reddit thread where Overwatch players were discussing their motion sickness strategies.

There's also an option within the PC version of Overwatch to adjust the field of view. Basically, this option slightly tweaks the camera's perspective. People who are susceptible to motion sickness often find that increasing the field of view can help alleviate some of their symptoms. If you're curious about the science behind this, there's an excellent two-part video series on YouTube from the FZD School of Design that explains how it works.

More Overwatch news, updates, tips and tricks

