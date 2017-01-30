Overwatch's principal designer Geoff Goodman recently hinted that the defense character Bastion might be next on Blizzard's list for a significant buff in a patch update sometime in the future, but didn't really go into details.

For those of you who were waiting with bated breath to know exactly what to expect, we've got some good news. His latest post on Blizzard's forums goes into much greater detail.

Overwatch Bastion Buff: Small but important improvements on the way

The changes Goodman outlined for Bastion are nowhere near as extensive as the changes Symmetra received a few months ago, but rather seem to be a collection of smaller improvements that will have a big impact on his overall effectiveness. Like all changes to Overwatch, the community will test the buffs to Bastion on the public test realm before they officially roll out.

Here is the full explanation of what's changing, straight from Blizzard's forums:

Recon Mode — Lowered spread and increased magazine size, to help with general viability in this mode.



Sentry Mode — We're looking at focusing this mode into more of a tank-buster and barrier-buster mode, while also making it feel less suicidal to be transformed. To that end we're testing stuff like increased spread and removing headshots, but taking less damage while transformed.



Self-Repair — We've been testing a few big changes to this that are feeling really good so far. Currently our internal build has Bastion able to use Self-Repair while moving and also having it no longer interrupted when taking damage. To balance that out it is now on a resource system (similar to the route D.Va's defense matrix went). These changes have turned this ability from a more niche rarely used ability, to a much more powerful and core survivability tool.





Goodman said the Overwatch team is still "testing and tweaking" things, so the above might change a bit. But if all goes well, the new Bastion buffs will be on the PTR "fairly soon."

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is the latest developer update where Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan explains the new Capture the Rooster mode, the full patch notes for Overwatch version 2.03, a full explanation of the different types of health in Overwatch, the latest rumor of a Terry Crews-voiced Overwatch character, our definitive ranking of every Overwatch hero, a roundup of awesome gender-bent Overwatch cosplay and a giant Overwatch FAQ for beginners.