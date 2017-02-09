Pink in Pokémon Go are all over the place! Enjoy your early Valentine's Day present from Niantic.

As part of the Pokémon Go Valentine's Day celebration announced yesterday, which is currently running until Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. Eastern, spawn rates for pink and Fairy-type Pokémon will increase. So which pink Pokémon should you be hunting?

Pokémon Go Pink Pokémon: Valentine's Day event is draped in pink

If we want to talk about "pink" Pokémon, we're really talking about fairy-type Pokémon. GamePress puts together a wonderful search tool that allows you to sift by Pokémon type, and so getting a look at the current list of fairy-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go is easy.

Some of the current Fairy-type Pokémon in the Pokémon Go Pokédex Source: GamePress/GamePress

Mr. Mime is a pretty rare spawn since it's only available in Europe. If you have yet to hatch Togepi, now is a good time to start gathering some fresh eggs and trying to find this Gen 2 Pokémon. Igglybuff, another baby Pokémon, will also hatch more frequently from eggs gathered during the Valentine's Day event in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Pink Pokémon: Chansey should be a priority hunting target on Valentine's Day

Also, keep in mind that Chansey received a significant boost during the combat balance update in November 2016. Chansey is a pink Pokémon and therefore ought to be spawning more often during the holiday event — she also figures prominently in the announcement artwork released by Niantic for this Valentine's Day update.

Chansey can be such a badass that she can stand against even the mighty Snorlax, and win. See for yourself in the video below from YouTube user Pokémon Go D-Zyers:

More Pokémon Go guides, tips, tricks and updates

