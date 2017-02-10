Pokémon Go is changing all the time, and that includes the eggs used to hatch Pokémon in the game. Now, members of the Silph Research Group have updated the Silph Road's official chart of all the possible Pokémon that could hatch from 10km, 5km and 2km eggs.

Pokémon Go egg changes: Top gym battlers on the updated still

As usual, the 10km egg list has only four species of interest: Lapras, Snorlax, Dratini (which eventually evolves into Dragonite) and Chansey, all of whom have clear value as a gym battling species.

Eevee is the primary endgame Pokémon species in the 5km egg list since it can evolve into Vaporeon. Rhyhorn, also a potential hatch from a 5km egg, evolves into Rhydon, who's been a strong fighter ever since the combat balance update. So hatching a Rhyhorn is also potentially good news.

Of the 2km eggs, Magikarp might be the most appealing for some, especially if they don't live near water. That's because Magikarp evolves into Gyarados, another endgame Pokémon.

Otherwise, if you're not looking for endgame Pokémon from your eggs, their usefulness mostly comes down not to who might hatch but how much stardust you get every time you hatch an egg. 2km eggs are obviously a better source for this stardust than any other variety of egg. So don't be upset if you pull a bunch of 2km eggs. They'll be out of your egg inventory quickly, and you'll get a bunch of useful stardust in return.

