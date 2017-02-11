United States investigators have corroborated some details of the 35-page dossier that sparked controversy just 10 days before President Donald Trump's inauguration.

According to CNN, intelligence officials were able to confirm that the communications "senior Russian officials and other Russian individuals" occurred in the same places and on the same days cited in the dossier, giving investigators "greater confidence" in the veracity of other portions of the document.

When CNN reached out to White House press secretary Sean Spicer for comment on Friday, he told the outlet, "We continue to be disgusted by CNN's fake news reporting."

He later called back, stating, "It is about time CNN focused on the success the president has had bringing back jobs, protecting the nation and strengthening relationships with Japan and other nations. The president won the election because of his vision and message for the nation."

Trump addressed the dossier at his Jan. 11 press conference. Source: Don Emmert/Getty Images

It's worth emphasizing, as many officials did in interviews with CNN, that investigators have not confirmed any of the so-called "salacious" details that many found most memorable about the dossier.

Those details, of course, refer to allegations that Trump hired sex workers to perform a "golden showers" show on the same bed former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama had once slept on.

At his January press conference, Trump vehemently denied this detail, stating, "Does anyone really believe that story? I'm also very much of a germaphobe, by the way, believe me."

As scandalous as this tidbit may be, U.S. investigators have much bigger fish to fry. The dossier's most serious allegations involve supposed communications among Trump's top advisers and Russian officials during his presidential campaign.

It's likely the finer points of these alleged exchanges investigators are interested in most.