Jennifer Lopez opened the 2017 Grammy Awards ceremony by invoking Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrision.

Before handing the award for best new artist to Chance the Rapper, Lopez quoted Morrison from her essay, "No Place for Self-Pity, No Room for Fear," about the role of art and artists during troubled times.

Twitter users loved Lopez's willingness to quote Morrison on the relationship between art and resistance.

JLo checks her own pop culture moment and quotes Toni Morrison. #Resist https://t.co/TDHLwIgpUg

Jennifer Lopez better quote Toni Morrison! Who wrote the copy for the #GRAMMYs? https://t.co/oA0WArpELR

Jennifer Lopez, looking like opulence, is quoting Toni Morrison after that spoiled almond milk opener. #GRAMMYs

This is exactly when artists go to work." -- Jennifer Lopez, quoting Toni Morrison #GRAMMYs

Wow, Jennifer Lopez quotes Toni Morrison and then Chance the Rapper beats The Chainsmokers. All evil can be defeated if you believe.

Jennifer Lopez quoted Toni Morrison and then Chance the Rapper won Best New Artist so this is already going better than anything else rn

Jennifer Lopez quoting Toni Morrison before giving @chancetherapper his Best New Artist #grammy. What a time to be alive.

J.Lo better quote Toni Morrison! ???????? #grammys

GRAMMYs @J.Lo quoting #ToniMorrison has us like ... https://t.co/o7J3tPgi7g

It was never gonna be The Chainsmokers (thank GOD) the moment JLO started quoting Toni Morrison. Yes CHANCE! And Chicago! #GRAMMYs

This is precisely the time artists go to work- we do language.That is the way civilizations heal." - Toni Morrison via JLo! Grammys resist!

After Lopez's speech, Morrison's name began trending on Twitter.

Toni Morrison began trending on Twitter Source: Twitter

The praise for Lopez comes only one week after the internet debated whether Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance hit the mark when it came to political messaging.

Lopez's quoting Morrison wasn't the only time the Grammys got political early in the broadcast. Within minutes of Lopez's speech, Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson took the stage and made a statement in protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline, a project to which President Donald Trump has financial ties. Trump jumpstarted the project again with an executive order.