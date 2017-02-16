Update: The Gen 2 Pokémon have arrived in Pokémon Go. Go catch some of them!

We still don't know exactly when the new Gen 2 Johto update, the best and biggest update yet for Pokémon Go, is going to arrive. Niantic historically rolls out new features cautiously across the country. So it could be a few more days (or longer) before it hits your phone.

In the meantime, however, you can get ready for the arrival of the new Gen 2 Pokémon right now so you're ready to take advantage of the new content as soon as it arrives. Also, don't forget to have automatic updates turned on to ensure that you start seeing Gen 2 Pokémon as soon as possible.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 release date: Preparation for casual players

With the arrival of new Pokémon comes the arrival of new Pokémon evolutions. You want to be aware of all the Gen 1 Pokémon that will have further evolutions introduced in Gen 2. Eevee, for instance, has two new evolutions coming with Gen 2, Espeon and Umbreon. Gathering Slowpoke candies now, for the new Slowpoke evolution Slowking, might not be a bad idea, either.

In fact, Zubat, Oddish, Poliwag, Onix, Scyther, Horsea, Porygon and Chansey all have new evolutions in Gen 2, according to online resource Bulbapedia. You can prepare for all of these evolutions right now by gathering the appropriate varieties of candy.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 release date: Preparation for hardcore players

Saving candy and stardust for brand new Pokémon is elementary prep for Pokémon Go players who primarily care about completing their Pokédexes. For the hardcore players who want to take every step possible to prep for the Gen 2 Johto update, The Silph Road has some good information.

Community member fhod_dj_x posted a long checklist of things you can do to prepare for the new update. Some of the best advice on the list other than stockpiling candy and stardust is to not spend PokéCoins in anticipation of new items that may be added to the in-game store and stocking up on Razz Berries to help increase your odds of completing catch attempts once these new Pokémon materialize.

They also suggest visiting Pokémon nests now if you're still looking for Gen 1 Pokémon. This is excellent advice, since the distribution of nests might change once the additional 80 Gen 2 Johto Pokémon have been released.

Feb. 16, 2017, 6:30 p.m.: This story has been updated.