A big fat Pokémon Go update just ushered in a load of new Gen 2 Pokémon — which means that Pokédex just got a little bit tougher to complete. In addition to all the new Pokémon, the most recent update also introduced a bunch of evolution items that you'll need to use in combination with candies to evolve certain Pokémon.

One such item is the metal coat, which you use to evolve Onix into Steelix and Scyther into Scizor. Here's how to get one in Pokémon Go.

How to get a metal coat in Pokémon Go

To get a metal coat, you'll have to visit a Pokéstop and hope the metal coat is one of the items the Pokéstop drops, according to IGN. Unfortunately, now that there are all sorts of new items, the chance that one of those items will be a metal coat is relatively small.

Metal coat in 'Pokémon Go' Source: Niantic/Ranked Boost

Once you get a metal coat, you can tack it on during the evolution process to complete the evolution of a Scyther or an Onix. Since the process of obtaining a metal coat is almost entirely based on luck, the best way to ensure you get one is just to be persistent and patient. You'll still need the full 50 candies in addition to the metal coat itself.

For a full rundown of all the new evolution items, check out our comprehensive list. And stay tuned for more Pokémon Go Gen 2 tips coverage as we sift through this massive new update.

