Chansey got a meaningful boost during the Pokémon Go combat balance update in November 2016. Now, Chansey's evolution, Blissey, is a beast of a gym defender in Pokémon Go Gen 2.

Getting your hands on Blissey is a high priority whether you play Pokémon Go for the gym battling or just trying to catch 'em all. Blissey has already become a very hot property in Pokémon Go circles. Here's how to catch her and how to fight against her when she's defending a gym.

How to get Blissey in Pokémon Go: Start training now

It's difficult to imagine a Pokémon Go veteran who isn't already well-schooled on the mechanics of PokéBall throwing and Pokémon trapping. But maybe you started playing Pokémon Go after hearing some of your friends clapping with joy at the arrival of Gen 2 Johto Pokémon, and wanted to see what the fuss was all about.

If you still need the basics, read our ultimate guide on how to catch any Pokémon in the game, including how to track Pokémon and how to understand and manipulate successful catch odds.

Blissey weaknesses in Pokémon Go: How to beat it at a gym

If we look at the Global Pokédex developed by Silph Research Group, we can check out Blissey's stats. Her defense is high and her stamina is through the roof. Blissey is not only a great defender, she can take a ton of punishment as well.

That means unless you're taking advantage of Blissey's weaknesses, she might beat out one or even two of your attackers in a battle of hit point attrition. So don't slug it out with Blissey like a blunt object into a brick wall. Know how to hit Blissey where she hurts.

Again, referring to the Global Pokédex, Blissey is weak against Fighting-type Pokémon. So try fighting her with a good Hitmonlee or Machamp. Whatever you do, don't attack Blissey with Ghost-type Pokémon, over which she has an advantage.

Check out more Pokémon Go guides, tips and tricks

If you're booting up the game for the first time in a while to get ready for Gen 2, be sure to check out Mic's guides on how to get stardust, how to determine how long it will take you to reach level 40, the kind of Pokémon you get from 10-kilometer eggs, how to create new PokéStops, how to maximize your chances of catching Pokémon and how PokéStops distribute Pokémon eggs. Also check out how to catch Gen 2 baby Pokémon, our analysis of post-balance update Chansey and Rhydon and everything you need to know about finding the long-awaited Pokémon Ditto.