T thing about the rare Pokémon Ditto in Pokémon Go is that you have no idea when you're catching it. With the Gen 2 update that's still true, but there a few new things to look out for.

Ditto is a shape-shifter. You discover you've caught a Ditto in Pokémon Go when you, say, catch a Pidgey and then it suddenly transforms and you're looking at a Ditto instead. This inventive way to introduce the new Pokémon was a hit back in November when it first rolled out.

Now, with the major Gen 2 Johto Pokémon Go update that just took place there are some new types of Pokémon that Ditto will hide among. Here's what you need to know.

Pokémon Go Update: New Pokémon species that turn into Ditto

Early reports posted by Pokémon Go players to the Silph Road subreddit indicate that Ditto can transform from Sentret and Hoothoot, which appear to be some of the more common spawns introduced by the Johto update. This would fall in line with Ditto's tendency to transform from common Gen 1 spawns, like Pidgey.

Ditto guides from reliable sources like GamePress have yet to be updated with all the new Johto species that Ditto has been reportedly been transforming from. n.

