As of Tuesday, Overwatch is officially in its week-long off-season between season three and season four of competitive play, which means you only have to wait a little bit longer to get yelled at by a 12-year-old boy for not picking Reinhardt.

Overwatch's fourth competitive season will begin Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m , according to the Overwatch forums.

Like all Overwatch competitive seasons, the fourth season will give players special rewards, but Blizzard has yet to detail exactly what they'll be. Blizzard will also likely make some tweaks to the matchmaking and skill rating systems as it did before season three — but, again, no details on that yet.

There are only a few days left before season four kicks off, so we should know more soon.

