Pokémon Go recently introduced over 80 new Gen 2 Pokémon to the game, but some of those may only available in specific regions. Niantic hasn't put out an official list of region-locked Gen 2 Pokémon, but trainers are already hard at work digging up those details.

E

Pokémon Go region Pokémon: Where to catch Gen 2 regional Pokémon

This map shows where to find all the region-locked Pokémon in 'Pokémon Go.' Source: Eurogamer

Heracross

Region: Latin America, South Florida and Texas

Type: Bug/Fighting

Where to Encounter: Typically everywhere.

Corsola

Region: Tropics

Type: Psychic/Fairy

Where to Encounter: Seen more commonly in areas with more water.

Pokémon Go Region Pokémon: Gen 1 refresh

Additionally, here's a quick breakdown of where to catch all the regional Gen 1 Pokémon in the game.

Tauros

Region: North America

Type: Normal

Where to Encounter: Reports have indicated that Tauros has been fairly widespread throughout North America in all locations, but there have been some reports of Tauros appearing in desert areas. It's not clear yet if this is a coincidence or if it's actually going to happen consistently.

Kangaskhan

Region: Australasia

Type: Normal

Where to Encounter: Basically anywhere in the area, however, players have reported seeing the Pokémon more often in parks and cities.

Mr. Mime

Region: Europe

Type: Psychic/Fairy

Where to Encounter: Typically seen in most areas, including larger cities like London.

Farfetch'd

Region: Asia

Type: Normal/Flying

Where to Encounter: Typically everywhere, though some reports claim Farfetch'd appears in parks and cities because of its flying element.

A

More Pokémon Go guides, tips and tricks

Be sure to check out Mic's guides on how to get stardust, how to determine how long it will take you to reach level 40, the kind of Pokémon you get from 10-kilometer eggs, how to create new PokéStops, how to maximize your chances of catching Pokémon and how PokéStops distribute Pokémon eggs. Also check out how to catch Gen 2 baby Pokémon, our analysis of post-balance update Chansey and Rhydon and everything you need to know about finding the long-awaited Pokémon Ditto.