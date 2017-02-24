Niantic is celebrating the birthday of the Pokémon franchise with another Pokémon Go event starting on Feb. 26. In honor of Pokémon Day — which is officially Feb. 27 — every Pikachu you catch through March 6 will be wearing a festive party hat.

When Niantic originally announced this anniversary event, we didn't know what this special version of Pikachu would look like, but the Japanese Pokémon Go account tweeted an image of Pikachu's dapper new look on Friday morning.

There's still no word on whether Raichu will retain this unique look if you evolve your special Pikachu. However, the Christmas version of Raichu kept its Santa hat after evolving, according to GameSpot. So it seems likely that this version will do the same.

