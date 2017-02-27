Newsflash: La La Land did not win best picture. Though Warren Beatty opened the envelope and read the film's name, it . La La Land ended up not being a winner-take-all picture after all, predictions be darned. Despite forecasts that the movie would sweep several Oscars, it certainly saw its share of losses for the night.

The final math? La La Land won six categories and lost seven. It doesn't quite add up because the film received two nominations for best original song. One song won, which meant the other lost.

First, here are the categories that La La Land won:

Best directing

La La Land director Damien Chazelle beat Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) and Denis Villeneuve (Arrival).

Lead actress

Emma Stone won out against Isabella Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins).

Best cinematography

La La Land was nominated alongside Arrival, Lion, Moonlight and Silence — and won.

Best production design

La La Land won out to Arrival, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hail, Caesar! and Passengers.

Best original score

La La Land beat Jackie, Lion, Moonlight and Passengers in this category.

Best original song

La La Land's "City of Stars" beat its other song "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," as well as Trolls' "Can't Stop the Feeling," The James Foley Story's "The Empty Chair" and Moana's "How Far I'll Go."

Here are the categories that La La Land lost:

Best picture

D, La La Land did not win best picture. It lost to Moonlight. The other nominees in this category were Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea.

Lead actor

Ryan Gosling lost to Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea. Other nominees for this category included Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Denzel Washington (Fences).

Original screenplay

La La Land lost to Manchester by the Sea. The category's other nominees were 20th Century Women, Hell or High Water and The Lobster.

Best costume design

La La Land was up against Allied, Florence Foster Jenkins, Jackie and winner Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Best sound editing

La La Land's competitors were Deepwater Horizon, Hacksaw Ridge, Sully and winner Arrival.

Best sound mixing

La La Land was pitted against Arrival, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 13 Hours and winner Hacksaw Ridge.

Best film editing

La La Land was nominated along with Arrival, Hell or High Water, Moonlight and winner Hacksaw Ridge.

