There is a long list of contemporary musicians across genres shaping the current soundscape of 2017. Two artists, with projects out in 2017, began ruling the airwaves at the top of the year: Ed Sheeran, whose mellow Caribbean-pop track "Shape of You," ; and Migos, the Atlanta hip-hop trio also topped the charts with their popular trap anthem "Bad and Boujee." 2017 is also expected to bring highly-anticipated follow projects such as Lorde's follow-up to her 2013 debut album Pure Heroine and Sky Ferreira's Masochism. And similar to SZA's CTRL, we're awaiting confirmation on album release dates that are still up in the air.

As always, music fans have to keep their ears and eyes open for unexpected album drops, an industry trend in recent years. By the end of 2017, it will be intriguing to look back at how music will continue to serve a platform for the present social and political climate of our nation. With that said, here is a look at 27 artists who should be on your radar in 2017.

The xx

British indie pop band The xx released their latest album I See You, their first in fo s, at the top of 2017. The trio is returning to the Coachella stage in April.

British grime star Stormzy is claiming his place in hip-hop and grime on his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer, which dropped on Feb. 24. The project has received critical acclaim and has features from Kehlani, MNEK and others.

RAY BLK Source: RAYBLKVEVO/YouTube

R&B singer RAY BLK won the BBC "Sound of 2017" contest.

Sky Ferreira

Sky Ferreira in 2016. Source: Rich Fury/AP

Sky Ferreira, who got her start releasing videos on Myspace, has left fans waiting years for new material since her debut Night Time, My Time in 2013. The indie pop-rock singer is expected to put out her new record Masochism in 2017, which she has been teasing since last year.

Cameron Avery

Leaving his group Pond behind for some time, Cameron Avery, the bassist in psychedelic band Tame Impala, announced his debut solo album Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams would be available on March 10. Upon its release, he will be touring this spring.

Priests

Punk band Priests are known for using its art as activism in Washington, D.C., a city that recently went through a transition of power. It's also where the group formed. On their latest album Nothing Feels Natural, released in January, the foursome takes on their usual topics of capitalism, patriarchy and democracy's ills, according to SPIN.

Dirty Projectors

The indie band recently returned with their group-titled studio album in February. Dirty Projectors, the band's first project since their 2012 Swing Lo Magellan, is a genre bender that falls in line with the group's earlier work.

Kehlani

B Kehlani's debut album SweetSexySavage, is filled with R&B and pop jams she performs with feminine vulnerability and sway. The album illustrates a young woman coming into her own and finding her voice and power through music.

Lana Del Rey

Although there has been no official word from her team about a new album, Lana Del Rey is rumored to be following up with a new project in 2017, since Honeymoon released in 2015.

Sampha

After a lengthy hiatus, Sampha re-surfaced last year with a feature on Solange's album A Seat at The Table, and confirmed his debut would be dropping in 2017. Sampha remained true to his promises by putting out Process in February.

Ed Sheeran

British pop/soul phenomenon Ed Sheeran returned to music strong in 2017 with two successful singles — "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill" — from his third album Divide.

Katy Perry

In February, Katy Perry re-surfaced with a woke pop track "Chained to the Rhythm" in which she teamed up with Skip Marley. The new song is the prelude to her next highly anticipated and expected project in 2017.

Charlie XCX

Besides being on the lineup for this year's Governor's Ball festival, pop singer Charlie XCX confirmed that her untitled third studio album will arrive in May 2017, according to Rolling Stone. The new project will be filled with party music a la her most recent track "After the Afterparty" featuring rapper Lil' Yachty.

Future

In February, rapper Future wowed us with his work ethic as he released two albums: his self-titled Future followed by HNDRXX. On his first release, he delivers boisterous trap anthems, meanwhile on HNDRXX, he channels his persona to auto-tune and croon his feelings.

Lorde

Lorde arriving at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala in February. Source: Rich Fury/AP

It's been four years since singer Lorde released her Grammy-winning hit "Royals." The New Zealand artist is currently plotting a return and rumors are swirling that we'll hear new music from her any day now.