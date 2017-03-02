Attorney General Jeff Sessions "probably" told the Senate truth about his relationship with Russia or lack therof, President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday.

Trump said he retains "total" confidence in the besieged Sessions, who is facing calls for his resignation after reports that he may have perjured himself by denying under oath during confirmation hearings that he met with Russian officials during the presidential campaign.

Asked if he believed Sessions had testified truthfully to the Senate, Trump replied, "I think he probably did."

Trump briefly spoke with reporters during a visit to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, Virginia to discuss his plans to rebuild the military.

He said he "wasn't aware at all" that Sessions had spoken to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign.

The president also said he doesn't think Sessions should recuse himself from any Justice Department probe of whether Team Trump had inappropriate contact with the Russians during the 2016 race.