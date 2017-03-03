I 42 ce Melania Trump has assumed the title of first lady of the United States of America. Forty-two days and 14 appearances (three during week one, none during week two, three during week three, four during week four, one during week five, and three this week).

It's safe to say at this point that Melania Trump is shaping up to be one of the most reclusive first ladies ever.

But while she's said and done little over the course of these six weeks, her fashion choices have spoken volumes, from a Jackie O-inspired Ralph Lauren powder-blue cashmere suit and jacket on Inauguration Day to Givenchy on Air Force Once to Michael Kors before Congress, Trump's love of fashion (pre-dating her time — albeit limited — at the White House) is more apparent now then ever.

For week six, this is what she wore:

Sunday, Feb. 26: A floor length black gown for the Governors Dinner

Melania Trump listens to a toast by her husband President Donald Trump while hosting the annual Governors Dinner. Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

To the annual Governors Dinner, held in the in the East Room of the White House, the first lady opted for a floor-length black gown.

We'd love to show you more of the dress — designer unknown — but Trump was not photographed standing up, therefore rendering that difficult to follow through on.

Tuesday, Feb. 28: A cinched-waist Valentino for a bill signing.

Melania Trump watches on as her husband Donald Trump signs H.R. 321 and H.R. 255 in the Oval Office. Source: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

To watch her husband sign into law two bills (H.R. 321 and H.R. 255, both ers), Trump donned a cinched-waist, flutter-sleeved Valentino dress. The price tag on the crepe mini dress: $2,950.

"Made in Italy," reads the description of the dress worn by a woman whose husband later that evening would decry before Congress: "Buy American and hire American."

Melania Trump watches on as her husband Donald Trump signs H.R. 321 and H.R. 255 in the Oval Office. Source: Evan Vucci/AP

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Glittery Michael Kors for her first appearance in Congress

Melania Trump arrives before President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress. Source: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

For her first appearance before Congress, in stark contrast to the sea of white throughout the room displayed on Democratic women, Trump chose a a black glittery embroidered Michael Kors jacket and skirt.

Both pieces are from Kors' ready-to-wear collection, available online for nearly $10,000 (the floral-embroidered stretch pebble-crepe dinner jacket retails for $4,995 and the sequined-floral front-slit pencil skirt for $4,595).

Melania Trump at the joint session of Congress with President Donald Trump Source: Alex Wong /Getty Images