Nothing lasts forever, not even items in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Weapons and shields break down over time in the new Nintendo game, and some players may be wondering whether it's possible to preserve your favorite sword or bow.

We did some digging and came back with the answers. Here's how weapon repair works in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild weapon repair: Octoroks are the key





In Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there isn't any obvious way to repair weapons and other items, which can be annoying if you score a sweet sword in battle and don't want to lose it. Thankfully, there is one surprising way that you can get your weapons working like new again. The answer lies within Octoroks — those balloon-looking enemies you may encounter in bodies of water throughout the game.

According to GameFAQs forum user sting_art, Octoroks can suck up your items in battle. Once you defeat them, you'll get your weapons back shiny and new. We haven't been able to confirm this ourselves just yet, but several other commenters chimed in to say the trick really works. Apparently, it also removes rust from weapons.

If you want to repair your weapons but can't find any Octoroks, try looking near Oren Bridge on the way to Zora's Domain.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild unbreakable items: Master Sword, Hylian Shield and more

If you're not into the Octorok method or you can't track them down, there is one other option: unbreakable weapons. According to Gosu Noob, the Master Sword, Hylian Shield and Zora Trident are all weapons that won't ever perish. So you'll want to snag these as soon as possible if you're worried about entering battle with subpar items.

