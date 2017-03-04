The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is full of delicious dishes that Link can use to replenish his health and obtain special buffs. There are several different recipes you can utilize to bring these to fruition but only a few excellent ones that you should prioritize over others. Here are some of the best recipes in Zelda: Breath of the Wild based on our time with the game so far.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild recipes: 11 best dishes to cook

If you don't know how to cook in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, check out our guide first. Once you're ready, read on for some of the best recipes in the game and what they do.

Spicy Meat and Seafood Fry: Use Hyrule bass, spicy peppers and raw meat to make the recipe required to get the warm doublet. This is a great recipe that will keep Link warm and offer cold resistance.

Enduring Mushroom Skewer: Use raw meat and an Endura shroom to make this dish that offers a temporary boost in your stamina. You can use bird meat if you have that available as well.

Hearty Salt-Grilled Fish: Use a fish and rock salt to give Link two more heart containers for a small time.

Hearty Steamed Meat: Use raw meat, a hearty truffle and a hearty radish to give Link three more heart containers for a small time.

Hearty Meat and Mushroom Skewer: Use raw meat or bird meat and a hearty truffle to give Link three more heart containers for a small time.

Hearty Steamed Mushrooms: Use a hearty truffle and a hearty radish to give Link four more heart containers for a small time.

Hearty Wild Greens: Use a hearty radish, mushroom, raw meat and Hyrule herb to give Link four more heart containers for a small time.

Energizing Meat and Mushroom Skewer: Use bird meat or raw meat and a Stamella shroom to earn back stamina.

Hasty Meat and Mushroom Skewer: Use a and raw meat to give Link a big temporary boost in speed.

Sneaky Steamed Fish: Use blue nightshade and Hyrule bass to imbue Link with the ability to be sneaky.

Sneaky Steamed Meat: Use blue nightshade and raw meat to improve Link's stealth level.

Check out more Nintendo Switch news and coverage.

Looking for more Nintendo Switch news? Learn why the Switch cartridges taste so bad. Check out our comparison photos sizing up the Switch to the Wii U GamePad (part one and part two), the best way to find out when new stock arrives and how to avoid scratching your Switch.