The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's vast landscape contains several shrines, and each one is important to find if you want to power up your hero, Link. Every time you complete a shrine, you get a Spirit Orb for your trouble, and you'll want to get as many of these as possible, mostly for raising Stamina.

But in such a wide and expansive world, how do you locate the shrines at all? Here's how you can accomplish this seemingly gargantuan task. It's not all that difficult. We promise!

Zelda: Breath of the Wild shrines: How to scan for shrines in Hyrule

If you're looking for shrines to pick up additional Orbs and even treasure chests with special items, you'll want to start searching around the world for whatever you can find. Some are extremely simple to seek out, especially since they glow different colors. Several others are not easy to find — you'll have to look harder for them.





Shrines in 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Source: Shacknews

However, there's a much simpler way than searching around the world aimlessly to find what you're looking for, and you'll get it after seeking out and scaling your second Sheikah Tower. Your Sheikah Slate will obtain a scanning function that will become especially invaluable to you.

Going forward, the Sheikah Slate will make a beeping noise any time you're in close proximity to a shrine. All you need to do while using the Sheikah Slate is move around closer to where the beeping intensifies and gets quicker. This should lead you to a shrine, but you'll have to do a little more legwork to uncover it still.

Some of the shrines will be found along the way because of story missions. A few like the first shrine, Oman Au, will be ridiculously simple to seek out. You should find as many as you're able to, especially if you want to obtain all of the runes and the abilities they bestow upon you.

