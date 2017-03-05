Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is finally yours and you can run, jump and swim across Hyrule to your heart's content. By now you've probably already beat a handful of shrines, gained and lost some items and even handed a mini-boss or two a lesson in what happens when you mess with Link (sorry not sorry, Stone Talus). But it doesn't stop there. Here's how to take on Lynel in Zora's Domain.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Lynel: How to beat the mini-boss

Taking on the centaur-like boss is no easy feat, but not impossible. Here's what you'll need to do to take on Zelda's Lynel.

The easiest method to use when taking down Lynel is to make use of your Flurry Rush options, as YouTube user zzFuzzy spells out in his video. Go in close to Lynel while holding the left trigger button to lock on. When he swings at you, perform a backflip by pressing down on the analog stick and tapping the X button. If you time it properly, time will slow down and you'll be given the option of Flurry Rush. This will allow you to repeatedly hit Lynel.

There are other things to keep in mind when fighting Lynel. If you plan on fighting him from a distance, you'll almost definitely lose. The centaur not only has his own quiver full of elemental arrows, he can even throw fireballs at you. Good luck competing against that.

RPGSite does note, however, that the fireball Lynel throws at you will cause an updraft that you can ride with your paraglider. Take your bow out while mid-air to allow for a slow-motion opportunity to land a headshot.

When you successfully dodge a charge from Lynel (we hope), you can use that brief amount of time to attack the beast from behind. That said, Flurry Rush will be your signature move in this Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild battle. Time your evasive backflips well and watch out for those fireballs.

And if you don't feel like fighting Lynel, you can sneak around him instead. Once you collect 20 shock arrows from the area, you can continue on with the Zora mission without ever having to challenge this mini-boss in battle.

