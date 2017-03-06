Nearly two-thirds of Americans say an independent special prosecutor should handle an investigation into President Donald Trump and his campaign's potential communication with Russia during the presidential election, according to a new CNN-ORC poll published Monday morning.

65% want Russia special prosecutor via new CNN poll. Also one of few issues where there's not a big white college vs white non-college split

The news comes after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any potential investigations into the Trump campaign's activities, since he denied meeting with any Russians during the campaign — despite the fact that he had.

Still, the latest controversy over Trump and his campaign's potential ties to Russia did not seriously impact Americans' feelings toward the president, whose approval rating grew by 1% since the last time the poll was conducted in late January to early February.

NEW: CNN/ORC poll: Majority (65%/32%) favor a special prosecutor for Russia investigation; Trump job approval at 45% https://t.co/YgwdU08DZz

Still, just 45% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing less than two months into his tenure, the poll found.

A majority, or 52%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.