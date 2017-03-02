Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday he will recuse himself

Sessions' comes one day after news broke that Sessions had met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign, despite telling a Senate committee during his attorney general confirmation hearings that he never met with any Russian officials.

Sessions denied those meetings under oath, leading Democrats to accuse Sessions of perjury.

Despite recusing himself from DOJ-related investigations into the Trump campaign's possible Russian contacts,

"I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign," S . "And the idea that I was part of a 'continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries of the Russian government' are totally false."

More than 40 members of Congress from both sides of the aisle called on Sessions to recuse himself from any Justice Department-led investigations relating to Trump or his campaign aides' communication with Russia during the election.

"Attorney General Sessions should recuse himself to ensure public confidence in the Justice Department's investigation," Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate Republican from Maine, said in a statement on Thursday.

AG Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign. https://t.co/5r8KpGQSRT

Trump, for his part, expressed "total" confidence in Sessions.

When asked whether Sessions should have to recuse himself, Trump told reporters, "I don't think so."

Updated pool report re Trump & Sessions: Q: "Did Sessions testify truthfully to the Senate?" POTUS: "I think he probably did.

