After living it up at Paris fashion shows earlier this week, Nicki Minaj has returned to the music, releasing three new singles, a #3PackFromPARIS, as Minaj called it on Twitter — "Regret In Your Tears," "Changed It," and "No Frauds." The latter two feature Lil Wayne, while "No Frauds" adds Drake into the mix.

On "No Frauds," Minaj seems to take veiled shots back at Remy Ma, who has been aiming disses the rapper's way for weeks, dropping two diss tracks "ShETHER" and "Another One."

3PackFromPARIS with ?? ????????????????????????

It has been close to three years since Minaj released her last studio album, The Pinkprint. She has appeared on a string of features, such as "Make Love," her song with Gucci Mane. Her lyrics sparked controversy, as many believed she was taking jabs at fellow rappers Remy Ma or possibly Azealia Banks.

Minaj has also recently featured on Ariana Grande's "Side to Side," Yo Gotti's "Down in the DM" and David Guetta's "Hey Mama," which also features Bebe Rexha and Afrojack, though none of the songs made nearly as much noise.

