Last night, Nicki Minaj dropped her highly anticipated # a set of three brand-new songs including "Changed It" featuring Lil Wayne, "Regret in Your Tears," and "No Frauds" featuring Lil Wayne and Drake. The title of her new song set plays off the fact that she has been in hanging in Paris for Fashion Week .

On "No Frauds," the rapper took time to respond to Remy Ma's "Shether" diss. While you listen to Minaj's response, take a look at the lyrics to all of her new tracks below.

"No Frauds" lyrics

Courtesy of Genius, here are the lyrics to Minaj's "No Frauds," which features her clapback to Remy Ma's "Shether." Her Young Money family Lil Wayne and Drake also join her.

[Intro]

M-M-Murda



[Pre-Hook: Nicki Minaj]

I don't need no, frauds

I don't need no, drama when you call

I don't need no, fake

Soon as I wake up keep an eye out for the snakes, yeah



[Hook: Nicki Minaj]

'Cause I don't need no, fraud

I don't no, drama when you call

I don't need no, lies

Pick a side, pick a side

I took the price, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

I took the price, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up



[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]

Aye yo, throw your wrist-es up, all my bitches up

These niggas is pussier than what? All them dicks is up

All my real niggas down to ride, throw your GSXRs up

I ain't in the projects, but all my bricks is up, rrrr

You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin'

What the fuck is this bitch inhalin'?

I would've helped you out that pit you fell in

I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen

Tried to drop "Another One", you was itchin' to scrap

You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped

Heard your pussy on "Yuck," I guess you needed a Pap

What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack?

What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?

Lil Boogie down basic bitch thinkin' she back

Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?

"Back to Back"? Me and Drizzy laughed at that

They say numbers don't matter but when they discussin' the kings

They turn around and say Lebron ain't got six rings

I never signed a 360, bitch you wild dumb

That's why Jay ain't clear his verse for your album

Sheneneh, you a fraud committin' perjury

I got before and after pictures of your surgery

Rah took you to her doc, but you don't look like Rah

Left the operating table, still look like "nah"



[Hook: Nicki Minaj]

'Cause I don't need no, frauds

I don't need no, drama when you call

I don't need no, lies

Pick a side, pick a side

I took the price, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

I took the price, yeah, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up



[Verse 2: Drake]

Yeah, yeah, never been no fraud

Why do niggas that are not involved love to get involved?

Why do niggas claim the streets and act just like the law?

Riddles that I cannot seem to solve, man

Cristal, come at me, Weezy F and Nick

All come and spoke about your shit in '15

Man, I know you niggas saw this one comin'

My net worth sound like *brrrrrr*

But they don't pay in cash

Niggas see me like, "What up, Killa?"

Man, please stop bringin' up my past

I'd really love to leave that behind

Sometimes I ask God, "Man, why him?"

Like the team that I would never leave behind

I really gotta ease off the wine

Which is funny because I just saw Nick the other day

And she keeps getting finer over time

I just know



[Hook: Nicki Minaj]

I don't need no, frauds

I don't need no, drama when you call

I don't need no, lies

Pick a side, pick a side

I took the price, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

I took the price, yeah, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up



[Verse 3: Lil Wayne]

Uh, I am not a fraud, YM, I'm the god

They don't make 'em like me no more, man, I'm a dinosaur

Blunt be tight as biker shorts, twisted like some handlebars

Lil' Tune out a cartoon or Avatar

I just looked in the mirror like, "All right, all right, all right"

I would let that little leaguer right there fuck my wife, word

I don't need no fraud bitches in and out my life, word

Eatin' out my pockets, they be in and out of sight, word

I don't need no drama, I just need some nana

Just told my lil' mama, "Babe, I think I love you, kinda"

Feelin' like Tune-y Montana, Weezy, he get honored

Drake a headliner, and Nicki, she get finer, word

"Changed It" lyrics

ChangedIt - too many double meanings for me to let u guys decipher on your own. Lol ?? You https://t.co/1fsmUiuU3d

Here are the lyrics to Minaj's "Changed It" featuring Lil Wayne, via Genius.

[Verse 1: Lil Wayne]

I did it for everybody out here on their own

I did it for the ones who walk a mile in them cages

And never tell me no

Come get me when I fall, and tell me when I'm wrong

But you should know I bought 'em

I changed it, I changed it

They say that shit the same, it ain't the same, though

I changed it, I changed it



[Chorus: Lil Wayne]

Oh my god, I changed it

Oh my god, they on the same shit

Oh my god, I changed it

Oh my god, they still on the same shit

You can't say nothin', you can't say nothin'

You end up everywhere you say you wasn't

Is that your boyfriend? Why you say that's your cousin?

I don't do handshakes, that shit disgusts me



[Verse 2: Nicki Minaj]

The big three on the court, bitch hit them bleachers

I don't wanna have to break bad like it screeches

A bitch out in Atlanta eating them peaches

A bitch got more bars than where Big Meech is

No, you can't bone it, nigga, ain't no Lisa here

She gon' dread this and Nicki like Lisa hair

I buy, lil nigga, ain't no leaser here

The bitch gambled her career, now it's gon' be severe

I ain't just be watchin' bitches pitfalls

Stop doin' pills, but bitch don't withdrawals

I am in my mission rockin' pink drawers

I leveled up, bitch, I switch flows

MJ to the teens, I am Billie Jean and them bitches my sons

I'm doin' it for fun, I am the first number, tell them bitches I won

This hoe gettin' slick, so I put on gym shoes and extended my run

MJ, game 6, Jackson, Tyson



[Pre-Chorus: Nicki Minaj]

Quiet dog, my phone changed up

I'm icin' all my Barbie chains up

And when I come, get your change cup

These bum bitches never change up



[Chorus: Lil Wayne]

Oh my god, I changed

Oh my god, they on the same

Oh my god, I changed

Oh my god, they still on the same

You can't say nothin', you can't say nothin'

You end up everywhere you say you wasn't

Is that your boyfriend? Why you say that's your cousin?

I don't do handshakes, that shit disgusts me



[Verse 3: Lil Wayne]

No more seein' visions, I changed it

Young Money shit, Mula Gang shit

Different hoes doing the same shit

Poppin' pills, we don't know where the pain went

Lit like high beams, sippin' on my lean

Rippin' off my wings, knife out my spleen

Yeah, Carter time, I put bling on for the time

She changed her ringtone to one of mine, I changed 23s to 45s

Lil Tune like autotune, I get in her throat and she harmonize

She get the D and ooh la la la, and when she leave, I kumbaya

I whip it up with the left hand, I don't fuck with the yes man

I get younger by the second, I don't rust like Def Jam

It's a must I expand, and flex on my ex-team

Have sex on my jet ski, text my chef, told 'em "Let's beef"

Changing girls, change is fine

She don't like girls, change her mind

Change the world, change my line

Never ever change my slimes

Changing looks, changing lies, changing skies, changing lanes

Me, Minaj, and Champagne changed the game

And y'all chump change

I'm just sayin'



[Pre-Chorus: Nicki Minaj]

Quiet dog, my phone changed up

I'm icin' all my Barbie chains up

And when I come, get your change cut

These bum bitches never change up



[Chorus: Lil Wayne]

Oh my god, I changed

Oh my god, they still on the same

Oh my god, I changed

Oh my god, they still on the same

You can't say nothin', you can't say nothin'

You end up everywhere you say you wasn't

Is that your boyfriend? Why you say that's your cousin?

I don't do handshakes, that shit disgusts me

Oh my god, I changed

Oh my god, they on the same

Oh my god, I changed

Oh my god, they still on the same

You can't say nothin', you can't say nothin'

You end up everywhere you say you wasn't

Is that your boyfriend? Why you say that's your cousin?

I don't do handshakes, that shit disgusts me



[Outro: Lil Wayne]

Mula, Mula Gang

Mula, Mula Gang

Mula Gang, Gang, Gang

That your boyfriend? That shit disgusts me





"Regret in Your Tears"

Nicki Minaj rap-sings her feelings about a breakup on "Regret in Your Tears." Here are the lyrics via Genius





[Intro]

I just want the memories

I'm with you



[Chorus]

Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em

'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em

Don't rush, take time, take some

I just want the memories, tried to make some with you

You

Now I gotta erase some with you

You



[Verse 1]

Look at you now, stuck in the background

Silence right now sounds so loud

Tried to let you go, you come back 'round

Look at you now, stuck in the background

Two seats in my two seater-er-er

Used to pull off on me, leave me hur-urt

Tryna front, but I know you do your dir-irt

Not nice, boy you know you do your dirt



[Chorus]

Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em

'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em

Don't rush, take time, take some

I just want the memories, tried to make some with you

You

Now I gotta erase some with you

You



[Verse 2]

Baby now you know you got nerve

I know you just wanna be heard

I'm a bad bitch, you ain't used to that

You gon' fuck around and make me do you bad

Used to creep, creep, with you through the back

I count up the cash and bring you the bag

I count up the racks like Serena

Plus I got that ass like Selena

And you know nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, not a bitch

That's gon' care, care, hold you down and love you like this

Drop down, turn around, baby show you like this

Won't find another one to ride it like a soldier like this



[Chorus]

Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em

'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em

Don't rush, take time, take some

I just want the memories, tried to make some with you

You

Now I gotta erase some with you

You



[Bridge]

Yeah, and they say big girls don't cry

Maybe I cried

The real ones don't lie

Baby you lied

I don't know what to do with you

Baby now I'm through with you



[Verse 3]

'Cause you don't even know what you just lost

You don't even know what you just had

You don't even know, and that's what's bad

Money bag long, that bitch bad

Used to lay up in them sheets, they were snow white

Now you spendin' cold nights

You've been in the wrong so long

You don't even know right

Call my line, call my line, I'm like, "Please, boy"

You just need to leave, boy

I ain't got time for you

Just once, do somethin' for me, boy



[Chorus]

Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em

'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em

Don't rush, take time, take some

I just want the memories, tried to make some with you

You

Now I gotta erase some with you

You



[Outro]

Tried to make some with you, you

With you, you

I tried to make some with you

I tried to make some with you

I tried to make some with you

I tried to make some with you

I tried to make some with you, baby

Make some with you

Too picky when I make some with you

You said you would save me

You said you would save me

Hahahaha, rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

Ohhhh, woooh





Each of these songs are available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.

Mic has ongoing Nicki Minaj coverage. Please follow our Nicki Minaj hub here.