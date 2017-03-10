Last night, Nicki Minaj dropped her highly anticipated #3PackFromParis a set of three brand-new songs including "Changed It" featuring Lil Wayne, "Regret in Your Tears," and "No Frauds" featuring Lil Wayne and Drake. The title of her new song set plays off the fact that she has been in hanging in Paris for Fashion Week these past few days.
On "No Frauds," the rapper took time to respond to Remy Ma's two-week-old "Shether" diss. While you listen to Minaj's response, take a look at the lyrics to all of her new tracks below.
"No Frauds" lyrics
Courtesy of Genius, here are the lyrics to Minaj's "No Frauds," which features her clapback to Remy Ma's "Shether." Her Young Money family Lil Wayne and Drake also join her.
[Intro]
M-M-Murda
[Pre-Hook: Nicki Minaj]
I don't need no, frauds
I don't need no, drama when you call
I don't need no, fake
Soon as I wake up keep an eye out for the snakes, yeah
[Hook: Nicki Minaj]
'Cause I don't need no, fraud
I don't no, drama when you call
I don't need no, lies
Pick a side, pick a side
I took the price, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
I took the price, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
[Verse 1: Nicki Minaj]
Aye yo, throw your wrist-es up, all my bitches up
These niggas is pussier than what? All them dicks is up
All my real niggas down to ride, throw your GSXRs up
I ain't in the projects, but all my bricks is up, rrrr
You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin'
What the fuck is this bitch inhalin'?
I would've helped you out that pit you fell in
I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen
Tried to drop "Another One", you was itchin' to scrap
You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped
Heard your pussy on "Yuck," I guess you needed a Pap
What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack?
What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?
Lil Boogie down basic bitch thinkin' she back
Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?
"Back to Back"? Me and Drizzy laughed at that
They say numbers don't matter but when they discussin' the kings
They turn around and say Lebron ain't got six rings
I never signed a 360, bitch you wild dumb
That's why Jay ain't clear his verse for your album
Sheneneh, you a fraud committin' perjury
I got before and after pictures of your surgery
Rah took you to her doc, but you don't look like Rah
Left the operating table, still look like "nah"
[Hook: Nicki Minaj]
'Cause I don't need no, frauds
I don't need no, drama when you call
I don't need no, lies
Pick a side, pick a side
I took the price, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
I took the price, yeah, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
[Verse 2: Drake]
Yeah, yeah, never been no fraud
Why do niggas that are not involved love to get involved?
Why do niggas claim the streets and act just like the law?
Riddles that I cannot seem to solve, man
Cristal, come at me, Weezy F and Nick
All come and spoke about your shit in '15
Man, I know you niggas saw this one comin'
My net worth sound like *brrrrrr*
But they don't pay in cash
Niggas see me like, "What up, Killa?"
Man, please stop bringin' up my past
I'd really love to leave that behind
Sometimes I ask God, "Man, why him?"
Like the team that I would never leave behind
I really gotta ease off the wine
Which is funny because I just saw Nick the other day
And she keeps getting finer over time
I just know
[Hook: Nicki Minaj]
I don't need no, frauds
I don't need no, drama when you call
I don't need no, lies
Pick a side, pick a side
I took the price, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
I took the price, yeah, and lift that bitch up
I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up
[Verse 3: Lil Wayne]
Uh, I am not a fraud, YM, I'm the god
They don't make 'em like me no more, man, I'm a dinosaur
Blunt be tight as biker shorts, twisted like some handlebars
Lil' Tune out a cartoon or Avatar
I just looked in the mirror like, "All right, all right, all right"
I would let that little leaguer right there fuck my wife, word
I don't need no fraud bitches in and out my life, word
Eatin' out my pockets, they be in and out of sight, word
I don't need no drama, I just need some nana
Just told my lil' mama, "Babe, I think I love you, kinda"
Feelin' like Tune-y Montana, Weezy, he get honored
Drake a headliner, and Nicki, she get finer, word
"Changed It" lyrics
Here are the lyrics to Minaj's "Changed It" featuring Lil Wayne, via Genius.
[Verse 1: Lil Wayne]
I did it for everybody out here on their own
I did it for the ones who walk a mile in them cages
And never tell me no
Come get me when I fall, and tell me when I'm wrong
But you should know I bought 'em
I changed it, I changed it
They say that shit the same, it ain't the same, though
I changed it, I changed it
[Chorus: Lil Wayne]
Oh my god, I changed it
Oh my god, they on the same shit
Oh my god, I changed it
Oh my god, they still on the same shit
You can't say nothin', you can't say nothin'
You end up everywhere you say you wasn't
Is that your boyfriend? Why you say that's your cousin?
I don't do handshakes, that shit disgusts me
[Verse 2: Nicki Minaj]
The big three on the court, bitch hit them bleachers
I don't wanna have to break bad like it screeches
A bitch out in Atlanta eating them peaches
A bitch got more bars than where Big Meech is
No, you can't bone it, nigga, ain't no Lisa here
She gon' dread this and Nicki like Lisa hair
I buy, lil nigga, ain't no leaser here
The bitch gambled her career, now it's gon' be severe
I ain't just be watchin' bitches pitfalls
Stop doin' pills, but bitch don't withdrawals
I am in my mission rockin' pink drawers
I leveled up, bitch, I switch flows
MJ to the teens, I am Billie Jean and them bitches my sons
I'm doin' it for fun, I am the first number, tell them bitches I won
This hoe gettin' slick, so I put on gym shoes and extended my run
MJ, game 6, Jackson, Tyson
[Pre-Chorus: Nicki Minaj]
Quiet dog, my phone changed up
I'm icin' all my Barbie chains up
And when I come, get your change cup
These bum bitches never change up
[Chorus: Lil Wayne]
Oh my god, I changed
Oh my god, they on the same
Oh my god, I changed
Oh my god, they still on the same
You can't say nothin', you can't say nothin'
You end up everywhere you say you wasn't
Is that your boyfriend? Why you say that's your cousin?
I don't do handshakes, that shit disgusts me
[Verse 3: Lil Wayne]
No more seein' visions, I changed it
Young Money shit, Mula Gang shit
Different hoes doing the same shit
Poppin' pills, we don't know where the pain went
Lit like high beams, sippin' on my lean
Rippin' off my wings, knife out my spleen
Yeah, Carter time, I put bling on for the time
She changed her ringtone to one of mine, I changed 23s to 45s
Lil Tune like autotune, I get in her throat and she harmonize
She get the D and ooh la la la, and when she leave, I kumbaya
I whip it up with the left hand, I don't fuck with the yes man
I get younger by the second, I don't rust like Def Jam
It's a must I expand, and flex on my ex-team
Have sex on my jet ski, text my chef, told 'em "Let's beef"
Changing girls, change is fine
She don't like girls, change her mind
Change the world, change my line
Never ever change my slimes
Changing looks, changing lies, changing skies, changing lanes
Me, Minaj, and Champagne changed the game
And y'all chump change
I'm just sayin'
[Pre-Chorus: Nicki Minaj]
Quiet dog, my phone changed up
I'm icin' all my Barbie chains up
And when I come, get your change cut
These bum bitches never change up
[Chorus: Lil Wayne]
Oh my god, I changed
Oh my god, they still on the same
Oh my god, I changed
Oh my god, they still on the same
You can't say nothin', you can't say nothin'
You end up everywhere you say you wasn't
Is that your boyfriend? Why you say that's your cousin?
I don't do handshakes, that shit disgusts me
Oh my god, I changed
Oh my god, they on the same
Oh my god, I changed
Oh my god, they still on the same
You can't say nothin', you can't say nothin'
You end up everywhere you say you wasn't
Is that your boyfriend? Why you say that's your cousin?
I don't do handshakes, that shit disgusts me
[Outro: Lil Wayne]
Mula, Mula Gang
Mula, Mula Gang
Mula Gang, Gang, Gang
That your boyfriend? That shit disgusts me
"Regret in Your Tears"
[Intro]
I just want the memories
I'm with you
[Chorus]
Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em
'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em
Don't rush, take time, take some
I just want the memories, tried to make some with you
You
Now I gotta erase some with you
You
[Verse 1]
Look at you now, stuck in the background
Silence right now sounds so loud
Tried to let you go, you come back 'round
Look at you now, stuck in the background
Two seats in my two seater-er-er
Used to pull off on me, leave me hur-urt
Tryna front, but I know you do your dir-irt
Not nice, boy you know you do your dirt
[Chorus]
Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em
'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em
Don't rush, take time, take some
I just want the memories, tried to make some with you
You
Now I gotta erase some with you
You
[Verse 2]
Baby now you know you got nerve
I know you just wanna be heard
I'm a bad bitch, you ain't used to that
You gon' fuck around and make me do you bad
Used to creep, creep, with you through the back
I count up the cash and bring you the bag
I count up the racks like Serena
Plus I got that ass like Selena
And you know nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, not a bitch
That's gon' care, care, hold you down and love you like this
Drop down, turn around, baby show you like this
Won't find another one to ride it like a soldier like this
[Chorus]
Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em
'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em
Don't rush, take time, take some
I just want the memories, tried to make some with you
You
Now I gotta erase some with you
You
[Bridge]
Yeah, and they say big girls don't cry
Maybe I cried
The real ones don't lie
Baby you lied
I don't know what to do with you
Baby now I'm through with you
[Verse 3]
'Cause you don't even know what you just lost
You don't even know what you just had
You don't even know, and that's what's bad
Money bag long, that bitch bad
Used to lay up in them sheets, they were snow white
Now you spendin' cold nights
You've been in the wrong so long
You don't even know right
Call my line, call my line, I'm like, "Please, boy"
You just need to leave, boy
I ain't got time for you
Just once, do somethin' for me, boy
[Chorus]
Regret in your tears, now you taste 'em
'Cause you know I don't chase, I replace 'em
Don't rush, take time, take some
I just want the memories, tried to make some with you
You
Now I gotta erase some with you
You
[Outro]
Tried to make some with you, you
With you, you
I tried to make some with you
I tried to make some with you
I tried to make some with you
I tried to make some with you
I tried to make some with you, baby
Make some with you
Too picky when I make some with you
You said you would save me
You said you would save me
Hahahaha, rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
Ohhhh, woooh
Each of these songs are available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. They're also available for purchase on iTunes.
Mic has ongoing Nicki Minaj coverage. Please follow our Nicki Minaj hub here.