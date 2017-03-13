As you explore the gorgeous, massive — and unexpectedly controversial — open world of Ghost Recon Wildlands, you'll assemble a vast arsenal of increasingly powerful weaponry. If you like playing stealthily and picking enemies off from a distance with a sniper rifle, there's one scope in particular you'll want to get your hands on as soon as possible: the T5Xi tactical, which offers six times the magnification of normal weapons, according to Prima Games.

But, unless you know where to look, you're not likely to ever stumble across it. Here's how to get the T5Xi tactical sniper scope in Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Ghost Recon Wildlands T5Xi location: Where to find it

The T5Xi tactical scope is located in the Koani Province, which is quite a hike up to the north end of the map. You can navigate there relatively easily using a helicopter, but you'll want to check out the following video from Critical Hit, which details the scope's exact location:

