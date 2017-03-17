Rick Ross apparently warned Meek Mill about Nicki Minaj while the two rappers were dating. This is according to lyrics Rozay revealed in his song "Apple of My Eye" off his new album Rather You Than Me. Check them out below:

" Meek I wouldn't trust Nicki, instead of beefing with your dog/ you just give him some distance/ We all make mistakes, let's not be too specific."

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill in November 2016 Source: Chris Szagola/AP

The juicy detail comes months after Mill and Minaj's breakup in January. It's not surprising Ross made the comment about looking out for Meek. Ross is Mill's mentor: He signed the Philadelphia rapper to his Maybach Music label in 2011.

Minaj and Mill had been dating as early as December 2014, when rumors began spreading about their romantic ties. Their relationship was tested when a rap beef sparked between Mill and Minaj's Young Money label-mate Drake in 2015. Minaj did not comment on their feud. Drizzy also admitted that he and Nicki were not close during the public rap battle.

In February, a post-breakup Minaj reunited with Drake, and he lent a few bars to one of her latest tracks "No Frauds," which features a diss verse to rapper Remy Ma. This is not the first time a rapper has had a hot take on Minaj and Meek's relationship.

On Ma's diss track "Shether," she claimed that Mill leaked intimate details to her about Minaj.

Mic has ongoing Rick Ross coverage. Please follow our Rick Ross hub here.