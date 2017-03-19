Drake finally addressed his alleged relationship with Jennifer Lopez after months of posting provocative photos and romantic videos. The Toronto rapper makes a reference to his former rumored love on the opening track of his long-awaited More Life, "Free Smoke."

On the song's second verse, Drake details a hilarious L he took one night trying to text the pop star: "I drunk text J-Lo/ Old number, so it bounce back."

It's peak Drizzy, a perfect example of the rapper's heavy-hearted takes on relationship woes and the first world problems they create. Twitter had a ball with it.

This man drake just said "I get messed up and drunk text j lo" life will never be the same ????????

Drake said I drunk text J Lo ???????????? that's fucking bragging different

I drunk text J. Lo, old number so it bounced back." - Drake #MoreLife https://t.co/vVp43quLtI

Drake and J. Lo

"Free Smoke" isn't the only J. Lo nod on the album. Later in the project, a chopped and screwed sample of the singer's classic 1999 hit "If You Had My Love" serves as the hook for "Teenage Fever." It bookends Drake's verses contemplating the mistakes he made the night before. Twitter was all jokes about that song as well, laughing at the fact that all the talk about their rumored relationship seemingly amounted to a simple sample clearance.

If Drake dated J.Lo for a clearance, he's EASILY the best rapper of all time lol

Drake did what he had to do to get those J. Lo samples cleared. #MoreLife #OVOSOUNDRADIO https://t.co/flsKBZFmal

Viewed from another angle, the two songs create a short narrative out of their relationship rumor. Drake blustering reveals J. Lo's changed her number on him on "Free Smoke" and quietly laments on it in a more introspective moment "Teenage Fever." He only has a warped version of her voice to hang onto.

Drake finessed a free sample from J. Lo.

Drake's More Life does include features from some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, including Quavo of Migos, Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Jorja Smith, who sings the romantic duet "Get It Together." Other users on Twitter thought that might have been the song the two were supposed to record together before the two artists went their separate ways.

When you realize "Get It Together" was that song Drake and Jennifer Lopez did... and J.Lo wasn't on it. #MORELIFE

Who knows though? For all we know their formal collaboration is still coming and this is just the beginning of Drake's long con of the rumor mill.

