If you've been on the fence about picking up Mass Effect: Andromeda, maybe this will help: You can pick up heavily discounted copies on PC, Xbox One and PS4 right now. Don't expect bargain bin prices quite yet, but hey — any price cut makes a difference.

Here's what you need to know.

Mass Effect: Andromeda price cut on PS4, Xbox One, PC

Right now, the PS4 copy of Mass Effect: Andromeda is going for $54.52 on A. If you have Amazon Prime, copies for both Xbox One and PS4 cost just

Similarly, the deluxe edition — which gets you a handful of special items — is discount for Prime members.

If you prefer playing on PC, you can pick up a copy of the standard edition through Green Man Gaming for just $43.99 — a 27% discount. Not bad for a game that's just a week old.

More Mass Effect: Andromeda news, updates, tips and tricks

