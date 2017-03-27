Mass Effect: Andromeda, like its predecessor Mass Effect 3, has an online multiplayer component. While this can be a great way to get more mileage out of BioWare's new space epic after you've finished the game's side quests and main story, wary consumers know that online components require servers, and that can often mean mysterious server outages.

With that in mind, we've compiled a number of places you can check to see if there are issues server-side and Mass Effect: Andromeda multiplayer mode goes offline.

Mass Effect: Andromeda servers down? How to check on Twitter

If you're looking to keep in the loop about what's going on with the servers in Mass Effect: Andromeda, a good place to start is by following (or at least checking) BioWare's official Twitter. You can also follow Andromeda's media Twitter, but BioWare has already proven to be the more communicative of the two when it comes to addressing tech issues:

We're aware of connectivity issues with Mass Effect: Andromeda MP & APEX HQ. We are working on a fix & apologize for the inconvenience.

BioWare's troubleshooting posts often include a link to EA Games's troubleshooting site, which has a dedicated Mass Effect: Andromeda board. You can use this board to report bugs and technical issues as well, but it's probably not going to have as immediate as a response as checking the Twitter.

Mass Effect: Andromeda servers down: Check fan communities on Reddit

Fan communities can also be a huge asset to you when you're checking Andromeda's server status, with Reddit hosting both a Mass Effect series subreddit, as well as a specific Andromeda hub. Chances are someone will already be posting about the server status if there's a problem, so they can both be a great resource for checking on the multiplayer servers or any other weird bugs you might be experiencing.

The Mass Effect subreddit also has a pinned post for troubleshooting and bug fixes, so you could always post about what you think might be going on in that thread as well.

Mass Effect: Andromeda servers down: Check Facebook as a last resort

Yes, both Mass Effect: Andromeda and BioWare proper have Facebook pages, but we don't recommend going to these first. Aside from both being filled with promotional media and publicity news, they can be tough to navigate if you haven't liked the pages from your profile, and even then the sheer amount of posts they put up can be a little overwhelming.

Additionally, pretty much every post we found on the Facebook pages was full of comments by consumers complaining about the facial animations in Andromeda, so it's probably not the best place to be gathering intel about server outages.

Then again, any port in a storm is better than nothing. There's a chance that as the game becomes more established, we'll see more posts about news and server updates. So it couldn't hurt to check every once in a while.

