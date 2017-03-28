The Nintendo Switch 2.1.0 update is now available to download and install. Like Nintendo's previous consoles, the Wii U and 3DS, the Nintendo Switch can update its firmware right on the device over Wi-Fi. Here's what you can expect and how to download the software if your Switch hasn't done so automatically.

Nintendo Switch version 2.1.0 update: What you're getting in the latest system update

The list of changes in this newest Switch update isn't a lengthy one. You may be hopeful for a virtual console coming to the Nintendo Switch or cloud saves to back up your game progress on the internet. The 2.1.0 update brings neither of those things. What does it bring?

According to Nintendo, update 2.1.0 adds "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." That's about it. So don't expect any big changes to your gaming experience.

The previous Switch update, 2.0.0, launched the same day as the console. This brought online gameplay features, including the ability to share screenshots to Facebook and Twitter, the option to add friends and more. The 2.1.0 update is much more lackluster, though it should lead to a more consistent experience when using the Switch. Stability is always important, but let's hope the next update includes something really substantial.

Nintendo Switch version 2.1.0 update: How to manually download and install the new software

In case your Nintendo Switch did not automatically download the update while the system was in sleep mode, you can force a software update manually.

How to update your Nintendo Switch Source: Xavier Harding/Mic

H to the settings section of your Nintendo Switch. Scroll down to "System" and the first option will be "System Update." Tap it to download and install the new software. If you're already up to date, a prompt will tell you that you don't need to update anything.

