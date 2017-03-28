The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild downloadable content release date is still a mystery, aside from a vague-ish promise of summer 2017 and holiday 2017 launches for parts one and two, respectively. However, it looks like that could change in just a few short days.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC release date: Is Nintendo planning an announcement for April 1?

According to an anonymous leaker on 4chan, we can expect a surprise Nintendo Direct announcement on April 1. There are many things that have us hesitating to believe this rumor, if only because the date of the announcement would be April Fools'. Still, let's humor the very last minute announcement that important Nintendo news is coming on Saturday.

If the rumored event is to believed, Nintendo would likely ride the wave of hype brought about by Zelda: Breath of the Wild and provide details regarding what we can expect from the upcoming DLC release date. Back in February, the company brought us news of the extra content to come later this year. But with no specific dates, fans can't even count the hours until the expansion arrives. A firm date would give many Zelda players a specific day to be excited for.

According to the leaker, Nintendo plans to show off gameplay for its "Cave of Trails" expansion and a new feature that helps you locate enemy camps using the in-game map. Sounds exciting, though we're still taking the news with a grain of salt.

Nintendo Switch virtual console release date rumors, more indie games and ARMS

Alongside Zelda DLC, the leak claims we can expect more than just an expansion for Hyrule. We could also receive details surrounding the Nintendo Switch virtual console — including GameCube games like Super Smash Bros. Melee, Mario Kart Double Dash and Super Mario Sunshine in June.

Furthermore, we may see details in regards to ARMS, the Switch motion-controlled fighting game. With a current launch date of "spring 2017," a firm release day would appease buyers. According to 4chan, it's set to arrive on May 29.

That's a lot to look forward to for Nintendo Switch owners (and hopeful owners), but try not to get too excited. This is still just a rumor for now, but we'll let you know as soon as an actual Direct presentation is announced.

