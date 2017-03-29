Time to start the Star Wars hype train again: Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is happening, and it's coming out in 2017, according to EA Star Wars' official Twitter account.

We'll get our first look on April 15 during Star Wars Celebration, a convention for all things far, far away.

StarWarsBattlefrontII is coming this year. Get your first look on April 15 at 2:30PM ET/11:30AM PT. Learn more: https://t.co/orUCPwoO4l

We've known a Battlefront sequel would be coming for awhile — in fact, rumors are floating around that the sequel will actually have a fleshed-out campaign mode this time around — but we now know exactly when to expect the reveal.

