It looks like Blizzard just posted a teaser video for a new Overwatch in-game event centered around "mandatory robot registration" that will kick off or be revealed on April 12 — but as of this writing, it appears that video has since been taken down. However, the video is still live on the Blizzard Australia and New Zealand Twitter account.

A mirror of the original video is embedded at the bottom of this article in case the above tweet is deleted.

Overwatch news: New Overwatch in-game event seemingly teased

From the looks of it, the new Overwatch event — if that is indeed what this video is teasing — will center around some sort of occurrence within the Overwatch universe itself, rather than a link to a real-world holiday.

The video appears to mimic some kind of newscast or informational computer display, showing text about "file 00382 - King's Row uprising," some kind of Omnic-related event that was "entered into record seven years ago" and is set to be declassified on April 12.

The lower-right portion of the screen also appears to tease a new skin for Tracer, but it's difficult to tell since that particular panel is intentionally obfuscated. The upper-right portion of the screen looks like it may be teasing a new map or some other in-game location — but again, nothing is certain just yet.

When more information becomes available, we'll let you know.

