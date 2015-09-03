As we've covered before, Persona 5 has a series of classroom questions that you can answer correctly for stat increases. However, there's one question that we didn't color that seems to be giving people a hard time.

If you're looking for the answer to the "how many colors" question, we've got the info for you.

Persona 5: How to answer the "How many colors?" question

The answer is "four colors." Make sure to study hard. If you're looking for more guides, check out our guide for confidants and our guide to beating the first major boss.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, including our deep dive into how female Overwatch players are dealing with online harassment, an article about a fan movement advocating for more same-sex romance options in Mass Effect, a personal essay to JonTron from an another Iranian-American and an article looking at cultural diversity in Overwatch.