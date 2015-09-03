The biggest, most visible change that hit Mass Effect: Andromeda in version 1.05 is the much improved facial animation that makes its characters look less like lumbering zombies and more like actual humans. However, there are some important balance updates that hit the multiplayer mode you should be aware of, too.

When BioWare first published its patch notes for 1.05, it was vague about what the exact balance changes for multiplayer were, but now it has published those changes in detail. They're embedded below.

Mass Effect: Andromeda update 1.05 patch notes: Big changes to multiplayer balance

The bulk of the changes in patch 1.05 for multiplayer seem focused around buffing the damage output for pistols and semi-automatic assault rifles. Compared to their counterparts, they just weren't packing as much of a punch.

The patch also buffs the Outlaw enemy faction a bit to bring them in line with the difficulty of the other enemy factions players face.

Notably, BioWare's blog post on the multiplayer balance changes says it's still evaluating the balance of several aspects of multiplayer, so even more patches should be coming in the near future.

Here are the full patch notes for version 1.05 in multiplayer, from BioWare's website:

PLAYER ABILITIES



Melee



• To reduce the effectiveness of repeated melees against tougher enemies, player melee attacks can now be interrupted by enemy attacks.



Challenge Tracking



• Biotic, Tech, and Combat Detonation Challenges now update on the Challenges screen.

• Lance and Throw will now successfully increment the Biotic Detonation Combo challenge progress.



WEAPONS



Generally, we've found that semiautomatic assault rifles and pistols are underperforming when compared to their automatic counterparts. We've increased the damage per round for most of these guns and fixed bugs that limited the rate of fire for semiautomatic weapons.



Assault Rifles



Mattock

• Fixed an issue that prevented the Mattock from reaching its designed rate of fire

• Lowered damage per round to partially offset increase in rate of fire

• Lowered damage per round from 71–89 to 50–63

• Increased spare ammo capacity from 112–140 to 160–200



Sandstorm

• Increased damage per round from 112–134 to 140–168



Sweeper

• Increased damage per round from 60–72 to 64–77



Valkyrie

• Increased damage per round from 80–93 to 86–99



Halberd

• Increased damage per round from 73–90 to 92–113



Pistols



Predator

• The Predator also benefits from the rate of fire adjustment applied to the Mattock assault rifle.

• Increased damage per round from 38–51 to 54–72

• Decreased rate of fire from 500 to 450



Carnifex

• Increased damage per round from 155–195 to 175–220

Hornet

• Increased damage per round from 37–49 to 44–55



Phalanx

• Increased damage per round from 106–113 to 133–142



Scorpion

• Increased damage per round from 428–512 to 485–580



Shotguns



Hesh

• Ammo increased from 40–50 to 60–75



Sniper Rifles



Shadow

• Increased damage per round from 27–32 to 38–46



Indra

• Increased damage per round from 84–101 to 105–126



GENERAL



Weapon Reloads

• Fixed some timings of reload actions so they better match their animations



BOOSTERS



Assault Rifle Amp III

• The Assault Rifle Amp III booster now properly states that it gives a 30% boost instead of a 35% boost. This was a text error only. The functionality was always 30%.



ENEMIES



Kett



Kett Anointed

• Players can no longer avoid damage by standing up against a firing anointed



Kett Ascendant

• Kett Ascendant's Orb will now give 15 points when killed, instead of points equal to the Ascendant himself



Kett Behemoth (Boss objective)

• Behemoths are more likely to target nearby players



Outlaw



The Outlaws have generally been easier to fight than other factions, so we've closed the gap. While Remnant Observers and kett anointed are effective at pushing players into cover, sharpshooters needed improvements to get players to hide. Across the rest of the palette, changes to targeting and the hydra's sync attack help keep the Outlaws competitive.



Outlaw Adhi

• Adhi no longer attempt to chain sync attacks



Outlaw Agent

• Outlaw agent's holographic clone will no longer give points



Outlaw Sharpshooter

• Sharpshooters now fire more frequently, especially against targets out of cover

• Sniper rifle damage increased by 44%

• Sharpshooters sprint more often

• Aiming time is now shortened at shorter ranges

• Aiming and impact audio are now clearer

• No longer pursue melee targets over long distances



Outlaw Berserker

• Berserkers are more likely to target nearby players



Outlaw Hydra

• Sync attack is now lethal

• Hydra is more likely to target nearby players

• Hydra now lose their target—but no longer cancel firing—when their target cloaks while locking on

• Fixed situations where the hydra's body would reappear after being destroyed



Remnant



We found that the Observer was a little too good at its job, often leaving players feeling totally pinned down. This could be frustrating when another Observer flanked the player or when a Nullifier attacked. At the same time, the Nullifier felt like a nuisance, but one that was easy to counter in many situations.



To address these issues, we reduced the damage Observers inflict and how long they fire for. We've reworked the Nullifier to make its main weapon more powerful, but less frequent against players in cover. The Nullifier is also more likely to stand its ground, helping it to control the space. Repeated melee should now be a less dominant strategy against Nullifiers.



Remnant Observer

• Observers can now lose their target while firing when the target cloaks

• Maximum beam duration decreased from 6s to 5s

• Beam damage decreased by 10%



Remnant Nullifier

• Rate of fire has been decreased against enemies in cover

• Projectile attacks now travel faster and hit harder

• Stays still and fires in more situations

• No longer flees in protracted melee situations

• [Single player only] Fires less frequently on lower difficulties



Remnant Destroyer

• Destroyers are more likely to target nearby players

• Fixed situations where the Destroyer's body and turrets would reappear after being destroyed

More Mass Effect: Andromeda news and updates

For more on everyone's favorite space opera, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here's an essay on the troubling history of colonialism in Mass Effect, a story about the horrifying harassment campaign carried out against a former BioWare employee, a look at the #MakeJaalBi fan movement and an overview of the historic lack of gay romance options in Mass Effect.