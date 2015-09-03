The new Overwatch event has begun. With the new skins, sprays and other cosmetics, there is plenty to excited about. However, if you want to all of the cosmetics for this event, you'll need to play a lot of the new game mode.

For all the specifics about what exactly you need to do for each achievement, check out our list below — keep in mind that all achievements, except one, are designed for the classic Uprising mode and not the Uprising (All Heroes) mode.

Overwatch Uprising achievements: Eradicator spray

For this achievement, titled "Mission Complete," you'll just need to finish the game on hard difficulty.

Overwatch Uprising achievements: B73NS spray

For this achievement, titled "Unit Commendation," you'll just need to finish the game on expert level. You'll get the B73NS spray once you do.

Overwatch Uprising achievements: OR14-NS spray

For this achievement, titled "Distinguished Service," you'll just need to finish the game on legendary level.

Overwatch Uprising achievements: Slicer spray

For this achievement, titled "Handle With Care," you'll need to deliver the payload while it has over 80% health on hard level.

Overwatch Uprising achievements: Nulltrooper spray

For this achievement, titled "Strike Team," you'll need to complete the game mode with each of the four heroes.

Overwatch Uprising achievements: Nullmari spray

For this achievement, titled "Replacements," you'll need to complete the All Heroes game mode with eight different heroes.

